CEE MARKETS-Assets rise on Fed comments ahead of Polish switch auction

* Fed Chair's hints at fewer rate hikes helps CEE assets * Forint leads currency gains, Warsaw biggest equities gainer * Scarce supply adds support to Polish, Hungarian bonds By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Central European assets gained on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted the central bank would raise interest rates less than markets had expected. A slowdown in U.S. rate increases and less capital flowing into the dollar make assets more attractive in emerging markets, including the fast-growing economies in the European Union's eastern wing. In regional currency markets, the forint led gains, gaining a third of a percent to 323.02 versus the euro by 0915 GMT. The zloty, which outperformed the forint in recent days, was steady near three-week highs at 4.2905 against the euro. Polish assets have been recovering from losses caused by a corruption scandal that forced the head of financial market regulator KNF to quit. Worries over the scandal's effect on Polish banks have eased, and Polish assets got additional support from legislation that reversed legal changes to the Supreme Court that he European Union objected to. Warsaw led a rise of regional equities, with its blue-chip index gaining 1.2 percent, getting near its highest levels since early October. Poland's 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points to 3.135 percent, a one-month low, and Hungarian bond yields also traded in multi-month-low regions. Polish and Hungarian bond prices also got support from a drop in the financing needs of their governments at the end of the year. A pick-up in EU fund inflows have helped Hungarian bond yields to fall in recent weeks. So has an easing of inflation worries as oil prices retreated. Poland's government decided earlier this week to hold a bond switch tender on Thursday instead of a simple sale tender, after the state budget posted a surplus in October. It said the only remaining tender of 2018 may be a switch tender, too. Scarce supply continues to support Polish bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. The zloty's appreciation potential made Raiffeisen maintain its mildly bullish view on long-end Polish government bonds, Imre added. Poland will be the first in the region to publish November inflation figures, on Friday. Analysts expect its annual inflation rate, which ran at 1.7 percent in October, to stay well below 2.5 percent, the middle of the central bank's target range. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1015 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9450 25.9700 +0.10% -1.55% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.0200 324.0500 +0.32% -3.75% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2905 4.2900 -0.01% -2.66% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6560 4.6541 -0.04% +0.51% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4160 7.4155 -0.01% +0.19% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2500 118.3900 +0.12% +0.21% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1061.49 1065.300 -0.36% -1.55% 0 Budapest 39783.76 39656.25 +0.32% +1.03% Warsaw 2290.47 2264.51 +1.15% -6.94% Bucharest 8593.03 8578.29 +0.17% +10.82% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 817.79 822.58 -0.58% +1.41% > Zagreb 1727.73 1725.84 +0.11% -6.25% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.39 742.78 -0.05% -2.29% 5> Sofia 587.25 584.72 +0.43% -13.31% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7280 0.1020 +232bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8470 0.0250 +210bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0830 0.0160 +176bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5520 -0.0160 +215bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5720 -0.0310 +283bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1410 -0.0310 +282bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.32 2.38 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.50 0.80 0.13 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)