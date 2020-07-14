CEE MARKETS-Assets weaken on coronavirus worries, Polish rate meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged lower and most stock indices were down on Tuesday as new lockdown restrictions in California and escalating U.S.-China tensions dampened investor's risk appetite globally. The Polish central bank meets later on Tuesday. The monetary policy council delivered a surprise 40 basis point cut in May, cutting the benchmark rate to 0.1% to support an economy struggling with the impact of the coronavirus. Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note that "a no change outcome is highly likely today" as Poland's finance minister expects a V-shaped economic recovery and inflation accelerated sharply to above-target 3.3% in June. "Hawks on the Polish MPC have begun to demand a timetable for normalising rates next year," they said. The zloty edged down 0.1%, trading at 4.489 to the euro, little moved after incumbent Andrzej Duda was on Monday declared the winner of the presidential election. Elsewhere, the Czech crown slid 0.15% to 26.680 to the euro. The Romanian leu was little moved and the Hungarian forint lost 0.25%, trading at 355.150 versus the common currency. "The forint is staying within its most recent range," Equilor said in a client note. "The Hungarian currency has not moved significantly for days, the Thursday rate meeting of the ECB might give a stronger momentum to the FX market." Most stock indices in the region fell, with Prague leading losses by dropping 1.7%. London- and Prague-listed antivirus software maker Avast fell as much as 5%. Tech stocks were coming under pressure as lockdown restrictions were reintroduced in California, a hub for the technology sector. Warsaw's blue chip index was down 1.1% while Budapest's equities edged down 0.15%. Hungarian oil company MOL said on Tuesday that it made a gas discovery in Tal Block, Pakistan. MOL's shares were up 0.33% by 0833 GMT, outperforming the wider market. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1023 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6800 26.6390 -0.15% -4.68% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 355.150 354.200 -0.27% -6.76% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4890 4.4859 -0.07% -5.18% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8440 4.8430 -0.02% -1.15% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5270 7.5325 +0.07% -1.08% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.550 117.610 +0.05% +0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 936.61 952.470 -1.67% -16.05% 0 .BUX Budapest 35281.8 35335.8 -0.15% -23.44% 4 6 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1781.67 1801.64 -1.11% -17.14% > .BETI Buchares 8482.17 8470.52 +0.14% -14.99% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 864.37 862.73 +0.19% -6.64% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1611.88 1612.15 -0.02% -20.10% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 653.79 644.03 +1.52% -18.45% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 443.73 443.73 +0.00% -21.90% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1360 0.1830 +080bp +19bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3520 -0.0400 +099bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8850 0.0280 +132bp +6bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1260 -0.0040 +079bp +1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7790 -0.0480 +141bp -3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3640 -0.0400 +180bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.66 0.65 0.70 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.26 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alison Williams)