CEE MARKETS-Assets weaker as major market trends keep investors on edge

By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets eased in early trading on Thursday, with growth worries in major world markets, Europe-wide elections and the U.S. Fed's reiteration of its patient stance on interest rates seen keeping them under pressure. Ahead of a Hungarian central bank meeting next week, analysts said local monetary policy was only slightly influencing flows. "Hawkish Fed minutes, worries over trade wars and the approaching Europe elections -- those are all hurting the mood in the region," CSOB Prague said in a note to clients. The Hungarian forint, down 0.2% at 326.38 per euro at 0820 GMT, could test the 330 level, while the Czech crown , broadly flat at 25.83 versus the common currency, could stick above 25.80, dealers and analysts said. With European Parliament elections beginning and the prospect of a new Brexit referendum gaining traction in markets, the euro could lose ground to the dollar and emerging European currencies could slide by proxy, one dealer in Budapest said. Local monetary policy was less of a factor, and what little effect it might have was largely priced in already. In Hungary, which has one of the lowest interest rates in the region, the central bank is expected to reassess policy next Tuesday, when investors will look out for any signs of a hawkish turn in its communication. "We are prepping for that psychologically, and that means weakening for the forint now," an FX dealer said in Budapest. "The central bank may signal something and then we can enter the market at a weaker level - or not, in which case we already priced in the weakening." Market players generally expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave interest rates on hold next Tuesday, and expect more guidance at the June meeting, when the central bank will discuss its latest inflation report. Citi strategist Luis Costa said the NBH "will not be extra hawkish" on Tuesday as it expected core inflation could retreat in the coming quarters. "The NBH is sounding far more patient, in our view," the strategist said in a note, citing a presentation by Deputy Governor Marton Nagy last week. Bond markets were robust despite wobbles in international markets, with regional yields stable and interest rates being "about right where they are", a bond dealer said. Poland's retail sales came in well above forecasts, growing by an annual 13.6% in April. Main stock indexes in the region were also lower, with Warsaw pacing the slide, at 0.8 percent in the red. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1020 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.8260 25.8150 -0.04% -0.46% crown Hungary 326.9000 326.3800 -0.16% -1.78% forint Polish 4.3095 4.3048 -0.11% -0.46% zloty Romanian 4.7620 4.7634 +0.03% -2.27% leu Croatian 7.4230 7.4265 +0.05% -0.18% kuna Serbian 117.8700 117.9700 +0.08% +0.36% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1039.21 1042.680 -0.33% +5.34% 0 Budapest 40136.61 40184.85 -0.12% +2.55% Warsaw 2195.71 2214.36 -0.84% -3.55% Bucharest 8115.03 8116.30 -0.02% +9.90% Ljubljana 865.63 860.39 +0.61% +7.63% Zagreb 1866.76 1861.00 +0.31% +6.74% Belgrade <.BELEX15 732.98 731.00 +0.27% -3.77% > Sofia 573.74 572.95 +0.14% -3.49% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.7470 0.1120 +238bps +12bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.7190 0.0630 +224bps +9bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.8140 -0.0050 +192bps +2bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.7490 0.0410 +238bps +5bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.2220 -0.0180 +274bps +0bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.8530 -0.0150 +296bps +1bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.21 2.19 2.15 2.20 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.36 0.53 0.69 0.20 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.74 1.75 1.76 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; Editing by Catherine Evans)