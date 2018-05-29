CEE MARKETS-Bank stocks, currencies ease on Italy, dollar rally

* Hungary leads currency, stocks fall in region * Euro zone risks from Italian politics lead to risk aversion * OTP Bank slide knocks Budapest's stock index to one-year low By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies, banks stocks and Polish government bonds eased on Tuesday as Italy's and Spain's political turmoil and the dollar's extended gains weighed on sentiment. The forint led a weakening of currencies, shedding 0.4 percent to 319.97 against the euro by 0913 GMT, the Czech crown shed 0.3 percent to 25.816 and the zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.3062. The region's most liquid currencies are still near multi-month lows reached this month as a rally of the dollar and U.S. debt yields caused selling in emerging markets. The pressure was not as big as earlier this month as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued to decline, retreating from levels above 3 percent, traders said. But European markets are pricing in new negative factors, political uncertainty in Italy, and also Spain, which also affects sentiment in the European Union's emerging markets. "The fresh factor which markets have to price in now is Italy," one Budapest-based currency dealer said, adding that the forint could firm if international markets calm down. Investors fear that Italy is drifting towards tension with euro zone partners even though the president blocked formation of a eurosceptic government at the week-end. The concerns hit bank stocks which have a big weight in national stock indices in Central Europe. Austrian-based regional banks Erste and Raiffeisen eased 6.1 and 3.4 percent in Vienna, with Erste leading a 1.4 percent fall in the Prague bourse where its is also listed. Warsaw-listed bank shares also fell 1.4 percent. Budapest's main index hit a one-year low, knocked down by OTP Bank whose shares fell further by 2.6 percent after crossing the 10,000 forints psychological level on Monday. Hungarian government bonds, which were worst hit in the region's debt markets by this month's emerging markets sell-off, were steady, outperforming Poland where the 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points to 3.27. "The possible impacts of the problems in the euro zone peripheries is unclear at this initial stage," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that regional debt markets may even benefit if bonds are sold in the southern euro zone. Hungary's government is expected to submit on Tuesday a bill to parliament which would introduce criminal penalties for non-governmental organisations that the government says support and finance illegal immigration -- legislation which could cause tension with European Union partners. But domestic politics, including a demonstration planned in Prague for this evening against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis are not in the focus of attention right now, dealers said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1113 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8160 25.7500 -0.26% -1.06% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.9700 318.6200 -0.42% -2.83% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3062 4.3001 -0.14% -3.02% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6397 4.6361 -0.08% +0.86% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3900 7.3940 +0.05% +0.55% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0100 118.0900 +0.07% +0.42% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1073.35 1088.800 -1.42% -0.45% 0 Budapest 34686.99 35373.59 -1.94% -11.91% Warsaw 2163.77 2217.87 -2.44% -12.09% Bucharest 8251.73 8263.10 -0.14% +6.42% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 901.19 903.35 -0.24% +11.76% > Zagreb 1853.02 1855.58 -0.14% +0.55% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.57 744.43 -0.38% -2.40% 5> Sofia 635.00 639.30 -0.67% -6.27% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9290 0.0590 +175bps +17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4040 -0.0030 +180bps +10bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9480 -0.0220 +170bps +7bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5860 0.0010 +241bps +12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5120 0.0810 +290bps +19bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2940 0.0830 +305bps +18bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.03 1.17 1.28 0.91 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.20 0.29 0.39 0.12 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw Editing by Richard Balmforth)