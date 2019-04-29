CEE MARKETS-Banks drag down stocks as Prague mulls new taxes

Bonds News
    * Fall in banks stocks knocks Prague stocks to 7-week low
    * Government mulls new sectoral taxes-PM Babis
    * Crown sets 2-week high vs forint, CNB may increase rates
further
    * Refiner PKN rebounds after fall, Russian oil flow not back
yet

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - A fall in Czech banks sent
Prague's main stock index down to a seven-week low on
Monday following news that the government is considering the
introduction of a tax on the sector.
    The Czech state budget is expected to post its first deficit
next year since 2015, and the government is looking for new
revenue sources as economic growth slows in Europe and at home.
    The main driver of a 2.3 percent fall in the Prague index by
0818 GMT was a 2.7 percent decline in the shares of heavy-weight
Erste, which also knocked shares down on the Vienna
bourse.
    Moneta Money Bank shed 8.9 percent as that stock
started payment ex dividend. Komercni Banka fell 3.8
percent.
    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in a report broadcast
on Czech television late on Sunday that the government would
debate sector taxes on banks, insurers and mobile operators.
    The Czech crown traded firmer by 0.1 percent
against the euro at a one-week high of 25.68.
    Against its Central European peer, Hungary's forint
, it set a 2-week high, bid at 12.5529.
    The crown is drawing support from expectations that the
Czech central bank will continue at a meeting due on Thursday to
increase interest rates.
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to keep
interest rates on hold at its own meeting on Tuesday.

    The forint would draw support from any signal from the NBH
that it plans to further tighten liquidity in forint interbank
markets, but otherwise the currency could weaken this week,
Erste analysts said in a note.
    "As for the Czech case, the koruna (crown) could perhaps get
some support from an increasingly likely rate hike on Thursday,"
they said, adding though, that a hike in May or June is unlikely
to be followed by another step this year.
    Elsewhere in the region, the kuna was steady at
7.414, after Moody's changed the outlook of both Croatia's and
Slovenia's sovereign debt rating late on Friday to 'positive'
from 'stable".
    Some market participants, including Ramifies analysts, had
expected an upgrade in both countries' rating.
    Elsewhere, the stocks of Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen
 firmed 0.8 percent, regaining some of the ground it
lost late last week when oil sector shares in the region
weakened.
    Analysts have said technical factors caused that decline
rather than a disruption in Russian oil supplies to the region
due to a contamination. 
    Stock markets in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia were closed on
Monday due to public holidays marking Orthodox Christian Easter,
though their currencies traded.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1029 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6800   25.6970    +0.07%    +0.11%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  322.4000  322.2500    -0.05%    -0.41%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2935    4.2918    -0.04%    -0.09%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    0.0000    4.7596  #DIV/0!   #DIV/0!
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4140    7.4155    +0.02%    -0.05%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8600  117.9550    +0.08%    +0.37%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1066.40  1091.470    -2.30%    +8.09%
                                       0            
 Budapest             42890.47  43064.40    -0.40%    +9.59%
 Warsaw                2370.03   2372.25    -0.09%    +4.10%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    886.47    884.48    +0.22%   +10.22%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1821.74   1819.86    +0.10%    +4.17%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7420    0.0140   +234bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7600    0.0500   +219bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8680    0.0170   +187bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6190    0.0040   +222bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2430   -0.0020   +267bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9250    0.0130   +293bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.24      2.25      2.26      2.03
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.29      0.43      0.60      0.16
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.76      1.78      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)
