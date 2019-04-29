CEE MARKETS-Banks drag down stocks as Prague mulls new taxes

* Fall in banks stocks knocks Prague stocks to 7-week low * Government mulls new sectoral taxes-PM Babis * Crown sets 2-week high vs forint, CNB may increase rates further * Refiner PKN rebounds after fall, Russian oil flow not back yet By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - A fall in Czech banks sent Prague's main stock index down to a seven-week low on Monday following news that the government is considering the introduction of a tax on the sector. The Czech state budget is expected to post its first deficit next year since 2015, and the government is looking for new revenue sources as economic growth slows in Europe and at home. The main driver of a 2.3 percent fall in the Prague index by 0818 GMT was a 2.7 percent decline in the shares of heavy-weight Erste, which also knocked shares down on the Vienna bourse. Moneta Money Bank shed 8.9 percent as that stock started payment ex dividend. Komercni Banka fell 3.8 percent. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in a report broadcast on Czech television late on Sunday that the government would debate sector taxes on banks, insurers and mobile operators. The Czech crown traded firmer by 0.1 percent against the euro at a one-week high of 25.68. Against its Central European peer, Hungary's forint , it set a 2-week high, bid at 12.5529. The crown is drawing support from expectations that the Czech central bank will continue at a meeting due on Thursday to increase interest rates. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its own meeting on Tuesday. The forint would draw support from any signal from the NBH that it plans to further tighten liquidity in forint interbank markets, but otherwise the currency could weaken this week, Erste analysts said in a note. "As for the Czech case, the koruna (crown) could perhaps get some support from an increasingly likely rate hike on Thursday," they said, adding though, that a hike in May or June is unlikely to be followed by another step this year. Elsewhere in the region, the kuna was steady at 7.414, after Moody's changed the outlook of both Croatia's and Slovenia's sovereign debt rating late on Friday to 'positive' from 'stable". Some market participants, including Ramifies analysts, had expected an upgrade in both countries' rating. Elsewhere, the stocks of Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen firmed 0.8 percent, regaining some of the ground it lost late last week when oil sector shares in the region weakened. Analysts have said technical factors caused that decline rather than a disruption in Russian oil supplies to the region due to a contamination. Stock markets in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia were closed on Monday due to public holidays marking Orthodox Christian Easter, though their currencies traded. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1029 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6800 25.6970 +0.07% +0.11% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.4000 322.2500 -0.05% -0.41% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2935 4.2918 -0.04% -0.09% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 0.0000 4.7596 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4140 7.4155 +0.02% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 117.9550 +0.08% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1066.40 1091.470 -2.30% +8.09% 0 Budapest 42890.47 43064.40 -0.40% +9.59% Warsaw 2370.03 2372.25 -0.09% +4.10% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 886.47 884.48 +0.22% +10.22% > Zagreb 1821.74 1819.86 +0.10% +4.17% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7420 0.0140 +234bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7600 0.0500 +219bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8680 0.0170 +187bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6190 0.0040 +222bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2430 -0.0020 +267bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9250 0.0130 +293bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.24 2.25 2.26 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.43 0.60 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.78 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)