CEE MARKETS-Bond auctions draw strong demand despite Hungary's CPI rise

* Hungary's CPI unexpectedly rises in Oct, lifting yields * Budapest, Bucharest high-yielding bond sales draw strong demand * Serbian central meets, holds fire (Recasts with Hungary's and Romania's bond auctions, rise in Romanian central bank's inflation forecast, new comments) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond yields rose after inflation unexpectedly picked up in October to its highest level in almost six years, fuelling demand at the government's bi-weekly auctions on Thursday. A bond auction was also well-bid in Romania, where bonds offer an even higher yield premium over euro zone peers, then Hungary. Yields even dropped in Bucharest's secondary market, even though the central bank (NBR) slightly increased its inflation forecasts for 2019 to 2.9 percent. That is still within its 1.5-3.5 percent target range and well below this year's levels around 5 percent. The revision had been priced in, ING analyst Ciprian Dascalu said. Interbank markets are awash in money both in Budapest, where the central bank (NBH) keeps its base rate at record lows of 0.9 percent, and in Bucharest where the bank injected funds into markets via its repo auctions in the past weeks. Romania's 2-year bond yield was bid at 3.78 percent in the secondary market, down 4 basis points. The 10-year Romanian yield was bid at 4.75 percent at 1348 GMT, down 21 basis points, but still 430 basis points above the corresponding Bunds. Hungary's 10-year yield rose 9 basis points to 3.64 percent, after statistics showed a surprise rise in annual inflation to 3.8 percent in October, near the top of the NBH's 2-4 percent target range, from September's 3.6 percent. The country's 2020-expiry bond yields rose by only 1-2 basis points to around 1 percent. But one of the steepest yield curves in the world can flatten next year if the NBH starts to reverse its monetary stimulus, one Budapest-based trader said. "Yields may be attractive, given the risks attached to euro zone bonds, including Italy's budget and (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel's future," the trader said. A rise in volatile energy prices have helped inflation pick up across the region even though its robust economic growth shows the signs of slowing. The NBH said its underlying inflation measures also showed a pick-up in October, but market participants said it was unlikely to start to tighten policy before next year. The forint briefly touched a 3-month high of 320.9 against the euro just after the inflation figures. Elsewhere in the region, the dinar firmed a shade as the Serbian central bank met. It is expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold at 3 percent. Regional stock indices were mixed, driven by earnings reports. Weaker than expected results drove Hungarian pharmaceuticals Richter down by 2.3 percent, while oil group MOL gained 1.7 percent and Czech lender Komercni Banka firmed by 2 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1501 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9000 25.8810 -0.07% -1.38% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.1900 321.4000 +0.07% -3.20% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2865 4.2885 +0.05% -2.57% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6599 4.6605 +0.01% +0.42% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4310 7.4343 +0.04% -0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2600 118.3600 +0.08% +0.20% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1082.20 1075.790 +0.60% +0.37% 0 Budapest 38309.55 38198.00 +0.29% -2.71% Warsaw 2268.44 2276.65 -0.36% -7.83% Bucharest 8680.71 8671.98 +0.10% +11.96% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 812.93 807.33 +0.69% +0.81% > Zagreb 1786.31 1783.95 +0.13% -3.07% Belgrade <.BELEX1 749.36 747.15 +0.30% -1.37% 5> Sofia 595.19 592.62 +0.43% -12.14% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5300 0.0550 +215bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8270 -0.0020 +197bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1220 0.0040 +167bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5830 0.0360 +220bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4910 0.0260 +263bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2350 0.0090 +278bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.11 2.20 2.46 1.97 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.67 1.04 0.16 Poland 1.77 1.83 1.92 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)