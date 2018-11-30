CEE MARKETS-Bond yields fall as Polish CPI falls below target range

* Polish CPI surprises, falling below cbank's 1.5-3.5 pct target * Polish, Hungarian long-end yields are lowest since mid-2018 * Polish inflation seen picking up, GDP growth slowing * Warsaw shares retreat from 8-week high By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Polish and Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell to their mid-year levels on Friday as developed markets yields and oil prices dropped and Poland released is lowest inflation figure since 2016. The Polish 10-year yield, falling 7 basis points to 3.04 percent, set a 7-month low, and Hungary's corresponding yield at 3.2 percent was the lowest since early June. "There is a huge U-turn in bear positions. Markets turned out to be massively wrong" over year-end yield levels, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The yields have fallen by about 30 and 70 basis points, respectively, from peaks in early October, as yields in developed markets also retreated after a rise. Oil prices, which before October fuelled rises in consumer price indices across the world and sparked inflation worries in countries like Hungary, fell to their lowest level in more than a year, after their worst month in a decade. The zloty eased a tad, along with the forint, but that was caused by an easing of the euro rather than Poland's figures showing low inflation despite robust economic growth. "Zloty is stable because today's data support current MPC (central bank) view to keep the rates on hold for a long period," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analysts of Bank Millennium. While the economy grew by 5.1 percent in the third quarter in annual terms, annual inflation fell to 1.2 percent in November from October's 1.8 percent, below analysts expectation for a fall to the bottom of the Polish central bank's (NBP) 1.5-3.5 percent target range. Analysts said the figures would not lead to a cut in the NBP's 1.5 percent benchmark rate as energy prices were expected to boost inflation to around the middle of the target next year. The data helped yields drop in Poland and also had an impact in Hungary, market participants said. "Inflation growth next year could be more limited thanks to that (lower base)," said Miroslaw Budzicki, strategist at PKO BP in Warsaw. "In October the market expected three (NBP interest rate) increases over the next two years. Now, only one increase of 25 basis points was priced in fully for 2020," he added. The breakdown of the Polish economic output figures showed "the biggest impact of investments on the GDP structure that we have seen so far in this economic cycle", Santander Bank Polska economist Grzegorz Ogonek said. The was mainly the result of state infrastructure spending, while earlier data indicate a slowing of investment in the private sector, Bank Millennium chief economist Grzegorz Maliszewski said. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index fell 1.1 percent, giving up some ground after a rise to an eight-week high by Thursday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1124 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9550 25.9710 +0.06% -1.59% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.6000 323.6000 +0.00% -3.92% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2892 4.2870 -0.05% -2.63% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6605 4.6585 -0.04% +0.41% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4150 7.4165 +0.02% +0.21% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2700 118.2400 -0.03% +0.19% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1066.84 1065.710 +0.11% -1.05% 0 Budapest 39832.80 39861.63 -0.07% +1.16% Warsaw 2278.36 2303.37 -1.09% -7.43% Bucharest 8665.36 8665.36 +0.00% +11.76% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 822.47 817.92 +0.56% +2.00% > Zagreb 1730.30 1730.33 -0.00% -6.11% Belgrade <.BELEX1 740.58 742.73 -0.29% -2.53% 5> Sofia 591.84 591.74 +0.02% -12.64% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7240 0.0750 +232bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8480 0.0190 +212bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0830 0.0120 +177bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4490 -0.1090 +205bps -11bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5020 -0.0480 +277bps -4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9770 -0.1360 +266bps -13bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.30 2.35 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.53 0.84 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.79 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Peter Graff)