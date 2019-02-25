Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Bond yields jump, zloty eases on Polish spending spree

    * Poland announces spending rise, CEE bond yields surge
    * Zloty touches 6-year low vs Czech crown
    * Crown buoyed by PPI jump, central banker Benda comments  

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) -
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central European
sovereign bond yields jumped and the zloty set a six-year low
against the Czech crown on Monday after Poland's ruling Law and
Justice party (PiS) promised a spending spree.
    The PiS said it would increase public expenditure by up to
$10 billion a year, raising child subsidies, pensions and
spending on transport infrastructure.
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced new benefits
for families two weeks ago, and plans economic incentives to
counter an economic slowdown elsewhere in the euro zone that has
been holding back robust growth in Central Europe.
    Parties across Europe are looking ahead to European
Parliament elections in May, and Poland is also due to hold a
parliamentary election later this year.
    The yield on Poland's 10-year benchmark bond
jumped above 3 percent before retreating to 2.75 percent by 1000
GMT, up 9 basis points from Friday.
    The new measures could boost Poland's budget deficit to
2.2-2.5 percent of economic output next year, against previous
expectations of 1.9 percent, ING analyst said in a note.
    Bank Millennium analysts said the deficit could approach 3
percent, the European Union's limit, and may even exceed it in
the long run.
    Hungary's 10-year yield rebounded to 2.69 percent from
Friday's 2.62 percent.
    The rise may have been caused by a combination of technical
factors and the impact of the Polish increase, Budapest-based
ING analyst Peter Virovacz said.
    The size of Hungary's upcoming stimulus package is not
known. Worries over the budget are unlikely, given that Fitch
upgraded Hungary's sovereign rating just on Friday, a week after
a similar move from S&P, he said.
    The forint was down a shade to 317.9 against the
euro by 0946 GMT.
    The zloty shed 0.1 percent to 4.339, moving closer
to the weak end of the past seven months' narrow 4.25-4.35
range.
    Against the crown, the zloty touched a six-year
low at 5.8972. Last week it hit its weakest level against the
forint since 2017.
    That divergence has been driven by expectations of monetary
tightening in Budapest and Prague, while the Polish central bank
is seen keeping rates on hold this year and beyond.
    Expectations of Czech rate hikes were reinforced by a strong
2.9 percent annual rise in industrial producer prices in January
and comments from rate setter Vojtech Benda, who said a no-deal
Brexit could prompt a rate hike. 
    "Besides this (producer prices), the economy showed
unusually strong growth in the last quarter," said Viktor
Zeisel, head economist at Komercni Banka. "These are the reasons
why we re-evaluated our expectations and now expect the CNB will
raise rates at its March meeting."
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1046 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6360   25.6390    +0.01%    +0.28%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.9000  317.7000    -0.06%    +1.00%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3390    4.3348    -0.10%    -1.14%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7580    4.7604    +0.05%    -2.19%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4300    7.4255    -0.06%    -0.27%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1000  118.2000    +0.08%    +0.17%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1062.71  1060.230    +0.23%    +7.72%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40767.35  40814.60    -0.12%    +4.16%
 Warsaw                2363.19   2355.77    +0.31%    +3.80%
 Bucharest             7778.03   7766.87    +0.14%    +5.34%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    844.46    849.61    -0.61%    +5.00%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1775.09   1776.30    -0.07%    +1.50%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    683.42    684.61    -0.17%   -10.28%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  585.64    582.49    +0.54%    -1.48%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    2.0010    0.2040   +255bps    +19bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8140    0.0170   +218bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9240    0.0430   +181bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6160    0.0450   +216bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2390    0.0860   +260bps     +7bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8580    0.1040   +274bps     +8bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.24      2.28      2.29      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.35      0.55      0.75      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.73      1.73      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)
