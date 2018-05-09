CEE MARKETS-Bond yields rise, currencies track euro/dollar rebound

* Long-term bond yields continue to edge up, fx track EURUSD * Forint hits 10-yr low vs dlr, rebounds on dlr retreat * Czech bond yields rise, but no worries ahead of auction * Dinar trades steady, some investors see rate cut again By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Central European government bond yields continued to rise on Wednesday as a strong dollar and rising U.S. interest rates fuelled bond selling in emerging markets. "The United States pulling out of the (international nuclear (deal) with Iran does not help sentiment either," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The bond sell-off which mainly affects longer maturities may curb demand at Hungary's bi-weekly auction on Thursday, even though it comes in "average low" turnover, and with yields rising less than in other emerging markets, the trader said. Hungary's 10-year yield, rising 5 basis points on Wednesday to 2.73 percent, is up by about 20 basis points this month, much less than Turkey's 150 basis point increase and about in line with Romania's and Russia's rise. In Central Europe, the most liquid Polish market has been hit hardest. Its 10-year yield rose 5 basis points to 3.3 percent on Wednesday, up 27 basis points this month, about the same as South Africa's and Mexico's rise. Regional currencies reversed an early weakening. The zloty, the forint and the leu firmed by 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro, closely tracking the euro/dollar cross, with the Hungarian unit rebounding from a 10-month low hit in early trade. Czech markets were closed on Tuesday due to a holiday. Despite this, five- and 10-year Czech yields rose only by 3-4 basis points on Wednesday. The 10-year yield has increased only by about 6 basis points this month. This is because some foreign investors, who had stocked up on Czech bonds before the central bank last year removed its cap on the crown, are still holding onto their bond holdings, hoping for further crown gains. The central bank has said a slow crown appreciation would mean more interest rate hikes. The global bond sell-off did not trigger worries over Monday's Czech bond auction, traders said, where the government offers 15 billion crowns worth of papers, 3 billion crowns more than originally planned. The Czech crown hit multi-month lows against the euro last week, like its regional peers, but it gets some protection from expectations for continuing central bank rate hikes, just like the leu. Hungary's and Poland's central banks have signalled that they could keep their record low rates on hold for years. Hungary's inflation figures released on Wednesday are unlikely to change that, with the annual rate rising to 2.3 percent in March from 2 percent in April, as expected. Eleven out 12 analysts in a Reuters poll expect Serbia's central bank to keep rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday. But the bank unexpectedly cut its rates at its last two meetings to rein the strong dinar, and could repeat that, Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said in a note. The dinar traded steady at 118.14 versus the euro. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1017 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5860 25.5910 +0.02% -0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.7500 315.2100 +0.15% -1.22% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2805 4.2895 +0.21% -2.43% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6460 4.6520 +0.13% +0.73% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3900 7.3935 +0.05% +0.55% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1400 118.1600 +0.02% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1103.30 1109.040 -0.52% +2.33% 0 Budapest 37250.33 37164.55 +0.23% -5.40% Warsaw 2248.22 2236.40 +0.53% -8.65% Bucharest 8780.78 8762.92 +0.20% +13.25% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 842.58 843.70 -0.13% +4.49% > Zagreb 1824.26 1824.75 -0.03% -1.01% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.17 736.73 +0.06% -2.98% 5> Sofia 651.82 653.01 -0.18% -3.78% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8070 0.1100 +136bps +10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2760 0.0410 +132bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7890 0.0310 +121bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5820 0.0150 +214bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5660 0.0430 +261bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2880 0.0320 +271bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.97 1.08 1.18 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.13 0.20 0.27 0.05 Poland 1.73 1.77 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Radu Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Alison Williams)