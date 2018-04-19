CEE MARKETS-Bond yields rise, Polish industrial output growth slows

* Regional bond yields mostly up slightly, tracking core markets * Poland's industry grows 1.8 pct in March vs 2.9 pct forecast * Currencies drift off 2-month highs By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 19 (Reuters) - Central European government bond yields rose slightly on Thursday, tracking euro zone and U.S. peers that were driven by a surge in crude prices which may lead to more inflation. Hungary's 10-year bond yield rose by 3 basis points to 2.46 percent and the corresponding Czech yield was also a touch higher. Poland's 10-year yield was steady, after a rise early this week, but its shorter yields also rose slightly. Inflation figures have been mild in most of the region so far this year despite a surge in wages and consumption, with imported inflation remaining moderate. March Polish data released on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected slowdown in annual industrial output growth, while the producer price index was slightly higher than expected. Warsaw-listed shares in the financial sector, which can benefit from higher inflation, firmed, driving a 0.7 percent rise in the bourse's bluechip index to a 5-week high. The rise, however, was attributed by a trader and an analyst to the regional trend of recovery from a decline in share prices in February and March. The Polish central bank (NBP) lowered its inflation forecasts earlier this year and its Governor Glapinski reiterated that interest rates could stay unchanged at record lows for years. Economic output growth is seen remaining strong in Poland and across the region. "We expect (Polish) GDP growth to land at 4.2 percent this year amid limited inflationary pressure that supports stability of (NBP) rates scenario," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note after the Polish figures were released. Currencies did not show signs of expectations for a shift towards more hawkish monetary policies in the region either. Central Europe's main four units -- the Czech crown , the forint, the leu and the zloty -- eased slightly, by less than 0.1 percent against the euro, drifting off the 2-month highs they reached in the past days. The zloty failed to benefit from comments from a Standard & Poor's analyst who said the agency may raise Poland's credit rating if the fiscal deficit remains around 2 percent of economic output. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1046 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.3280 25.3220 -0.02% +0.84% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 310.3900 310.1900 -0.06% +0.17% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1669 4.1645 -0.06% +0.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6552 4.6545 -0.02% +0.53% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4120 7.4120 +0.00% +0.25% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1100 118.1900 +0.07% +0.33% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1129.33 1128.980 +0.03% +4.75% 0 Budapest 38623.72 38766.49 -0.37% -1.91% Warsaw 2332.29 2315.50 +0.73% -5.24% Bucharest 8950.29 8933.46 +0.19% +15.43% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 839.49 837.61 +0.22% +4.11% > Zagreb 1790.64 1788.46 +0.12% -2.83% Belgrade <.BELEX1 738.48 737.39 +0.15% -2.81% 5> Sofia 663.04 660.45 +0.39% -2.13% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7520 0.0060 +129bps -2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.1410 0.0150 +118bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7330 0.0080 +117bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5360 0.0010 +208bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3010 0.0140 +234bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0090 -0.0030 +245bps -4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.95 1.04 1.18 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.03 Poland 1.72 1.73 1.76 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)