CEE MARKETS-Bond yields track Bunds lower ahead of Hungary's auction

* Polish, Hungarian yields drop as Fed does not surprise * Crown eases further on less hawkish than expected CNB comments * Leu also underperforms on doubt over further rate hikes By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Central European government bond yields mostly tracked Bunds lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's comments following its interest rate hike on Wednesday did not suggest an acceleration in its tightening. Higher U.S. interest rates can make assets in the region less attractive. A rally of the dollar earlier this year often caused selling in emerging markets. The greenback's rebound against a currency basket and against the euro did not hurt Central European currencies on Thursday, while a retreat of U.S. Treasury yields helped Polish and Hungarian government bonds. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.2065 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield, and its two-year yield fell 2 basis points, to 3.58 and 1.78 percent, respectively, even though the government holds its bi-weekly bond auction on Thursday and yields often rise ahead of primary sales. "The event risk represented by the Fed meeting has passed," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that the bonds offered at the tender could be sold smoothly. "Some selling pressure may remain (in the secondary market), but nothing special," the trader added. Czech and Romanian bonds remained mixed. The Czech crown and the leu eased slightly against the euro, underperforming the forint and the zloty, which firmed a tad. The leu set a new 6-week low at 4.664 and got near three-month lows. The crown traded at its weakest levels since Sept. 10 even though the Czech central bank <CNB) delivered its third straight rate hike on Wednesday, bringing its main rate in level with the Polish central bank's 1.5 percent benchmark rate and increasing its spread over Hungary's 0.9 percent central bank rate. The hike had been expected and priced in, while the CNB's comments after the decision proved to be less hawkish than some investors had expected. Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank was likely to raise interest rates again this year, but stopped short of promising the hike which markets had already priced in. The Romanian central bank, which started to increase its interest rates in January, shifted to less hawkish rhetoric months ago, trusting a fast retreat in inflation which reached the region's highest level at 5.4 percent by June. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1029 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7080 25.6880 -0.08% -0.65% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.4500 323.5100 +0.02% -3.88% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2759 4.2776 +0.04% -2.33% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6615 4.6595 -0.04% +0.39% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4270 7.4272 +0.00% +0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3500 118.4700 +0.10% +0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1102.82 1100.770 +0.19% +2.29% 0 Budapest 36058.39 35996.04 +0.17% -8.43% Warsaw 2289.77 2304.45 -0.64% -6.97% Bucharest 8372.61 8374.90 -0.03% +7.98% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 840.94 840.05 +0.11% +4.29% > Zagreb 1785.74 1790.04 -0.24% -3.10% Belgrade <.BELEX1 724.19 725.74 -0.21% -4.69% 5> Sofia 622.83 623.10 -0.04% -8.06% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5350 0.0220 +207bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8850 0.0160 +199bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1800 -0.0250 +168bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5470 -0.0170 +208bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5370 -0.0080 +264bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2210 -0.0210 +272bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.03 2.15 2.29 1.58 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.40 0.62 0.89 0.19 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.85 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)