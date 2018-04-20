CEE MARKETS-Bond yields track euro zone rise, forint underperforms

* Bond yields rise slightly, tracking euro zone peers * Investors ignore Hungarian wage data, tension with Brussels * Croatia shifts to budget surplus, debt declines (Adds Soros Foundation possible quitting Hungary, Serbian debt auction, Croatia's budget improvement) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Central European government bond yields rose slightly on Friday after their German peers hit fresh highs on their way to their biggest weekly rise in more than two months. Germany's 10-year bond yield touched an almost 5-week high as a surge in oil prices increased inflation expectations. Bonds in Romania, where inflation jumped to a 5-year high last month, were hit hardest, with their yields bid higher by 5-9 basis points. Hungary and Poland's 10-year yields rose by 2 basis points to 2.48 and 3.063 percent respectively, with their yield curve steepening. Hungary's advance was not linked to either gross wages data, which again showed double-digit annual growth, or to comments from Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighting tension with Brussels, market participants said. The surge in wages is unlikely to boost inflation in the short term and central bank policy could remain loose, analysts said. Regional currency and debt markets continue to ignore an East-West divide in the European Union over immigration and the role of national governments, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "We are yet to see if the jostling turns into a street fight," the trader said. Hungary's forint eased 0.1 percent against the euro by 1342 GMT, while other units in the region were mostly steady. Budapest's bluechip stock index led a decline of regional equities, shedding almost one percent. Political events may have been behind some of those moves, but the international mood and technical factors were not supportive either, said Zoltan Varga, analyst of Equilor Brokerage. "The fall is not huge, and turnover is low," he added. One factor that may have had an impact was an announcement from the foundation of Budapest-born financier George Soros, which said on Friday it was considering its future in Hungary after enduring repeated attacks from Orban. Critics of the right-wing Hungarian government, already the target of European Union legal action, said a departure of the liberal Open Society Foundations (OSF) would mark a milestone in a slide towards authoritarian rule. Elsewhere, the dinar was steady after an auction of 3-year bonds which generated 27 million euros, a third of the government's offer. The kuna was also steady after Croatian statistics figures showed that the government budget shifted to a surplus last year, helping public debt decline below 80 percent of economic output. "(The) news is market-positive, though likely already largely priced in," said Alen Kovac, analyst of Erste Group, in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1442 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.3500 25.3410 -0.04% +0.76% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 310.5200 310.2500 -0.09% +0.13% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1689 4.1685 -0.01% +0.18% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6585 4.6580 -0.01% +0.46% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4100 7.4125 +0.03% +0.27% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1000 118.1200 +0.02% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1120.60 1128.100 -0.66% +3.94% 0 Budapest 38297.81 38663.10 -0.94% -2.74% Warsaw 2327.43 2324.73 +0.12% -5.44% Bucharest 8926.83 8952.47 -0.29% +15.13% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 831.66 836.81 -0.62% +3.13% > Zagreb 1789.55 1793.83 -0.24% -2.89% Belgrade <.BELEX1 739.52 739.80 -0.04% -2.67% 5> Sofia 661.44 662.79 -0.20% -2.36% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7200 -0.0360 +127bps -2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.1880 0.0120 +121bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7360 -0.0030 +114bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5360 0.0010 +209bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3460 0.0010 +237bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0650 0.0190 +247bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.95 1.04 1.19 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.03 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.77 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade)