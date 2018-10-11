CEE MARKETS-Bonds auctions draw strong demand, stocks track global sell-off

* Hungary, Bucharest sells more bonds than planned at auctions * Recent yield rise, driven by USTs, helps CEE bonds * Warsaw stocks set 3-month low, global fall grips CEE shares (Adds results of Hungary and Romania's government bond auctions) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds mostly rebounded on Thursday as Hungary and Romania's auctions drew strong demand after a recent rise in yields, while a global sell-off hit regional stocks. A jump in U.S. Treasury yields boosted medium and long-term yields in the region as well in recent days, mainly in Hungary where the central bank has Central Europe's lowest short-term interest rates. But the 10-year U.S. yield retreated by the early hours in European trade, and stayed low after U.S. figures later in the day showed a slowdown in inflation in September. The data, slightly below forecasts, make it unlikely that the Federal Reserve accelerates its rate hikes. This is positive for Central European bonds, as higher U.S. rates would make them relatively less attractive. October's government bond yield rises, which boosted Hungary's 10-year yield by late Wednesday to its highest level since the middle of 2015, boosted appetite at tenders in Budapest and Bucharest on Thursday. Hungary sold bonds worth 108 billion forints at its auctions, almost twice as much as originally planned. "Demand was high because yields were high," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "It is hard to say who wanted to buy the bonds: some of them may have closed shorts, but other may have been outright buyers," the trader added. Hungary's 10-year bond yield traded at 3.89 percent late in the session, 2 basis points above the average auction yield, but down 2 basis points from Wednesday's midday fixing. Romania also sold more 2-year bonds than planned at its tender, at an average yield of 4.07 percent, up 17 basis points from a sale four weeks ago. Czech and Polish 5 and 10-year bond yields were bid lower by 2-4 basis points and the longer Polish paper trading at 3.275 percent, down 4 basis points. The forint and the Czech crown firmed 0.1 percent against the euro by 1428 GMT as the dollar was sold in global markets. But the region's main equities indices fell to multi-week lows as sentiment soured due to a plunge in stocks on Wall Street and in Asia. The global sell-off was partly caused by comments from International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde who said stock market valuations had been "extremely high". Budapest led the fall, with its main index shedding 1.8 percent to a two-week low. Warsaw's bluechip index touched a 3-month low and eased 1.4 percent. Poland's top fashion retailer LPP shares fell almost 4 percent to a 10-month low. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1628 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8330 25.8640 +0.12% -1.13% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.8500 325.3000 +0.14% -4.29% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3090 4.3115 +0.06% -3.08% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6662 4.6670 +0.02% +0.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4170 7.4095 -0.10% +0.18% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2500 118.3200 +0.06% +0.21% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1083.68 1097.170 -1.23% +0.51% 0 Budapest 36150.59 36821.12 -1.82% -8.19% Warsaw 2166.23 2197.34 -1.42% -11.99% Bucharest 8402.29 8487.88 -1.01% +8.36% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 818.80 830.31 -1.39% +1.54% > Zagreb 1754.55 1770.15 -0.88% -4.79% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.90 732.50 -0.08% -3.67% 5> Sofia 609.09 617.42 -1.35% -10.09% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6560 0.0950 +222bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8340 -0.0350 +195bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1310 -0.0390 +161bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6050 -0.0250 +217bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5840 -0.0320 +270bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3040 -0.0160 +278bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.02 2.20 2.33 1.75 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.48 0.81 1.14 0.17 Poland 1.76 1.83 1.88 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Ed Osmond)