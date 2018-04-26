CEE MARKETS-Bonds, currencies rebound as U.S. yield retreats, ECB on hold

* Bonds, currencies rebound as US yield rally loses steam * ECB keeps policy on hold, helping euro and CEE units * Hungary boosts bond sale at its auctions (Recasts with ECB decision and comments, trader comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds and currencies regained some ground on Thursday as a rally in U.S. Treasury bond yields and the dollar lost steam and the European Central Bank kept policy on hold. In the past few days, regional currencies and bonds hit multi-week lows and equities have weakened as the U.S. 10-year yield reached four-year highs and the dollar firmed. But the U.S. yield retreated below the key 3-percent line on Thursday and the euro reversed its slide against the dollar as ECB President Mario Draghi played down concerns over recent soft euro zone economic data. The ECB's decision to keep rates on hold and its comments did not surprise most market participants. Central Europe's most liquid currencies, the zloty and the forint firmed against the euro even before the ECB meeting and were stronger by 0.1 percent at 1344 GMT. Poland's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.065 percent and its Romanian peer was bid lower by 6 basis points at 4.59 percent. Hungary lifted its offer by almost 50 percent at Thursday's auctions, selling bonds near secondary-market levels. "The (government debt agency) AKK was happy, selling 100 billion forints worth of bonds at these yields, aware that yields will be much higher in the second half of the year," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The Hungarian central bank's first comments since Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party was re-elected on April 8 confirmed that no change is expected in ultra-loose monetary policy, another trader said. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told Reuters the bank was relaxed about domestic inflation trends and was unlikely to start tightening up its easy monetary policy before the ECB begins raising rates. "It is more likely that the NBH will take any steps only after the ECB moves," he said. The Serbian central bank continued to buy euros on the market to stem gains in the dinar which is trading near four-year highs against the euro even though the bank has cut interest rates twice in two months. Regional equities were mixed and mostly rangebound. Bucharest's index, retreated from a new 10-year high it had reached, helped by lucrative dividend payments by some listed companies. Czech broadcaster CME's shares gained almost 3 percent after it announced a new financing deal and a rise in core profits. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1544 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4800 25.4600 -0.08% +0.24% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 312.7700 313.2100 +0.14% -0.59% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2300 4.2340 +0.09% -1.27% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6560 4.6475 -0.18% +0.51% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4220 7.4185 -0.05% +0.11% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2000 118.1900 -0.01% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1124.07 1121.670 +0.21% +4.26% 0 Budapest 38116.06 38049.97 +0.17% -3.20% Warsaw 2274.80 2257.00 +0.79% -7.57% Bucharest 8953.58 9006.10 -0.58% +15.47% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 841.28 843.95 -0.32% +4.33% > Zagreb 1786.98 1785.79 +0.07% -3.03% Belgrade <.BELEX1 740.57 746.63 -0.81% -2.53% 5> Sofia 660.38 663.11 -0.41% -2.52% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7780 0.0150 +133bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2130 0.0050 +122bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7510 -0.0450 +113bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5100 -0.0220 +206bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3870 -0.0410 +239bps -4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0610 -0.0410 +244bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.95 1.04 1.17 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.03 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.76 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Catherine Evans)