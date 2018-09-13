CEE MARKETS-Bonds mostly ease ahead of Hungarian auction, ECB meeting

* Bond yields ease ahead of Hungarian bond auction * Forint rebounds after European politics-triggered decline * ECB, Turkish central bank meetings are eyed * Romanian bonds steady ahead of tender despite CPI rebound By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds mostly eased on Thursday ahead of auctions in Hungary and Romania, with investors holding their breath as Turkish and euro zone rate setters met. Regional currencies were slightly in the red or flat as the dollar attracted some buyers after its retreat on Wednesday. After a plunge of the lira caused some selling in Central Europe's main currencies last month, they may firm if Turkey's central bank hikes its rates enough to shore up the lira, analysts said. The European Central Bank is seen keeping rates on hold. It is not making significant tweaks in its guidance to stay on course to end its monetary stimulus this year and raise interest rates next autumn. While euro zone government bonds yields were mostly stable ahead of the ECB's meeting, yields in Central Europe mostly rose by a few basis points. The yield on Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at a one-month high at 3.59 percent, up 2 basis points ahead of the government's bi-weekly bond auction. Positioning ahead of the primary sale is driving up yields, rather than a decision made by the European Parliament on Wednesday to initiate a punitive procedure against Hungary for flouting democracy, one Budapest-based trader said. "It is just political noise over a lengthy story," the trader added. The forint traded marginally weaker against the euro at 325.4 at 0809 GMT, but off the 4-month lows of 326.4 it set after the parliament decision. Poland, against which a similar procedure is under way, said it would block any sanctions against Hungary. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.313 versus the euro, and Poland's benchmark 10-year bond yield was bid at 3.267 percent, up 4 basis points. Romanian government bonds were steady ahead of an auction of two-year papers, the first primary sale since August inflation figures released on Tuesday showed a rebound in the annual rate to above 5 percent after a retreat in July. July's decline from June's 5-year high of 5.4 percent contributed to a shift towards less hawkish rhetoric from the Romanian central bank (NBR). The renewed rise is unlikely to make the bank change its guidance. "I do not think the rise will push NBR to hike (interest rates again) this year," Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist of ING in Romania, told Reuters. "They will rather play via liquidity management if needed to keep the EUR/RON rather stable given the high FX pass-through into CPI," he said, referring to the risk of a leu weakening causing additional inflation. Czech 5-year bond yields bid around 1.84 percent, up 3 basis points, at their highest level since June 2013. The Czech central bank is widely expected to increase its interest rates further at its meeting on Sept. 26. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1009 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5860 25.5850 -0.00% -0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.4000 325.2300 -0.05% -4.45% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3130 4.3099 -0.07% -3.17% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6365 4.6376 +0.02% +0.93% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4347 7.4343 -0.01% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1200 118.3400 +0.19% +0.32% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1094.19 1089.310 +0.45% +1.49% 0 Budapest 36088.48 36104.07 -0.04% -8.35% Warsaw 2226.60 2210.16 +0.74% -9.53% Bucharest 8247.20 8261.86 -0.18% +6.36% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 855.17 858.03 -0.33% +6.05% > Zagreb 1808.96 1810.86 -0.10% -1.84% Belgrade <.BELEX1 723.14 723.53 -0.05% -4.82% 5> Sofia 630.23 631.44 -0.19% -6.97% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5700 0.1550 +213bps +16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8410 0.0280 +204bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1670 0.0030 +175bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6420 0.0020 +220bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5770 0.0190 +278bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2670 0.0370 +285bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.92 2.11 2.22 1.53 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.85 1.07 0.21 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.84 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Peter Graff)