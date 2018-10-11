CEE MARKETS-Bonds rebound before Hungarian sale, equities track global fall

* Hungarian 10-year yield off 3-year high ahead of auction * Global equities sell-off knock down CEE stock indices * Currencies stay rangebound near Wednesday's closing levels By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields retreated on Thursday ahead of an auction, tracking U.S. Treasuries, while Central European stocks took a beating from a global sell-off. The region's main equities indices fell to multi-week lows at the opening as sentiment soured due to a plunge in stocks on Wall Street and in Asia. The global sell-off was partly caused by comments from International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde who said stock market valuations had been "extremely high". Only equities were hit by her remarks and then only briefly: Regional indices had made up almost half their initial losses in the first hour of trading. Warsaw's bluechip index initially fell 2 percent upon opening but was down 1.3 percent at 0800 GMT, weighed down by shares of oil group PKN Orlen which fell 1.1 percent to a 2-month low. Regional currencies hovered near Wednesday's closing levels, with the dollar giving up some ground in global markets. Government bond yields, especially in Hungary, mostly retreated as they tracked the 10-year U.S. yield. The Hungarian Debt Management Agency AKK was due to hold its bi-weekly bond auctions on Thursday. "Yields have been hectic so it is still hard to predict the outcome of the auction," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "I can imagine that they (the AKK) will cut the amounts slightly at the increased yield levels, but a normal auction with a wider spread in the yields accepted is equally possible now," the trader added. Hungary's 10-year yield rose to 3.92 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since the middle of 2015. It retreated to 3.88 percent before Thursday's primary sale , while Poland's corresponding yield was bid lower by 2 basis points at 3.3 percent. The Hungarian auction results will be announced at 0930 GMT. Three-month bills sold at negative yields recently and Hungary's yield curve is at its steepest in several years as the Hungarian central bank keeps its short-term interest rates at record lows - the lowest in the region. The bank, which meets next Thursday, is expected to hold interest rates in coming months. Wednesday's surge in yields surprised some as it came in light trade, but the trader said it was fuelled by asset swap deals by market players betting on a rise in Hungarian medium- and long-term bond yields. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1000 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8530 25.8640 +0.04% -1.20% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.3500 325.3000 -0.02% -4.44% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3159 4.3115 -0.10% -3.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6665 4.6670 +0.01% +0.28% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4075 7.4095 +0.03% +0.31% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3100 118.3200 +0.01% +0.16% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1084.43 1097.170 -1.16% +0.58% 0 Budapest 36378.98 36821.12 -1.20% -7.61% Warsaw 2167.84 2197.34 -1.34% -11.92% Bucharest 8400.18 8487.88 -1.03% +8.34% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 822.89 830.31 -0.89% +2.05% > Zagreb 1752.70 1770.15 -0.99% -4.89% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.42 732.50 -0.01% -3.60% 5> Sofia 613.32 617.42 -0.66% -9.47% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7180 0.1570 +229bps +18bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8910 0.0220 +202bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1600 -0.0100 +166bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 -0.0210 +218bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5940 -0.0220 +272bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3020 -0.0180 +280bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.02 2.20 2.33 1.75 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.79 1.15 0.17 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)