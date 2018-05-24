CEE MARKETS-Bonds sell smoothly on relief from Fed minutes, Turkey

* Fed minutes, Turkey rate hike improve mood after sell-off * Hungary again manages to sell bonds worth about HUF 100 bln * Poland, Romania smoothly sell bonds, yields retreat * Czechs sell 26-week bills at 6-year high yield (Recasts with government debt auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 24 (Reuters) - Central European assets firmed across the board on Thursday as Hungary, Romania and Poland smoothly sold government bonds at their auctions after a surge in yield levels this month. Hungary sold almost 100 billion forints ($367.35 million)worth of papers, repeating the success of its previous three bi-weekly tenders despite fears that a sell-off in recent weeks may deter buyers. Hungarian bonds, after outperforming regional peers last year, have been worst hit in the region by the selling wave that has swept emerging markets this month due to a rally in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. But both the dollar and the 10-year U.S. yield retreated after Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes did not suggest that it would accelerate its rate hikes. "Turkey's (central bank) rate hike also improves sentiment. Not that it ends (lira) jitters, but they chose the way liked by investors," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "This may start a rally in less risky emerging markets (like Central Europe)." The average yields set at Hungary's bond auction were 30-40 basis points above levels two weeks ago, but below secondary market levels, and yield dropped further after the primary sale. The country's 10-year papers traded at a yield of 3.05 percent, down from 3.11 set at the auction and above 3.2 percent earlier this week, widening a gap with Poland's corresponding yield, which dropped 3 basis points to 3.19 percent. Yields in Poland rose much less in the past weeks than in Hungary. Hungary's 10-year yield closed a gap with its Polish peer earlier this week, after trading well below it for years. Poland also smoothly sold 3 billion zloty ($818.17 million ) worth of bonds offered at its own auction. "For some investors these (yield) levels are attractive, especially because this situation (the recent sell-off) is not caused by Polish economic problems," said Mateusz Sutowicz, senior economist of Bank Millennium. Romania also sold a planned 200 million lei ($50.74 million)worth of bonds. The 2031-expiry series on offer are quite illiquid, but the 5.15 percent average yield, up 40 basis points from the previous sale of the bonds in February, made them attractive. Romanian bond yields reached 4-year highs recently, boosted by a surge in inflation and uncertainty over fiscal policy. The improved sentiment helped them retreat on Thursday, with the 10-year yield bid lower by 3 basis points at 4.88 percent, even though the leader of the ruling Social Democrats said late on Wednesday that the government would maintain its wage- and pension-boosting policies. The Czech Republic, meanwhile, where the central bank is seen increasing interest rates further later this year, sold 26-week Treasury bills at the highest yield in almost six years. Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok reiterated late on Wednesday that the bank might increase rates faster if the crown does not strengthen enough. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1509 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8270 25.8400 +0.05% -1.10% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.5400 319.2100 -0.10% -2.70% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3023 4.3090 +0.16% -2.93% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6280 4.6290 +0.02% +1.12% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3935 7.3870 -0.09% +0.50% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0600 118.1300 +0.06% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1102.63 1099.540 +0.28% +2.27% 0 Budapest 35877.61 35456.52 +1.19% -8.89% Warsaw 2216.75 2209.32 +0.34% -9.93% Bucharest 8274.69 8345.65 -0.85% +6.72% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 905.35 900.61 +0.53% +12.27% > Zagreb 1850.63 1851.38 -0.04% +0.42% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.17 744.29 -0.02% -2.06% 5> Sofia 642.90 642.90 +0.00% -5.10% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.9530 0.0740 +157bps +7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4660 0.0610 +160bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9880 -0.0050 +150bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6170 -0.0020 +223bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4870 -0.0130 +262bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1900 -0.0370 +270bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.04 1.19 1.32 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.39 0.12 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 272.2200 forints) ($1 = 3.9420 lei) ($1 = 3.6667 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Mueller in Prague and Pawel Sobczak in Warsaw, Editing by Mark Heinrich)