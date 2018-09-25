CEE MARKETS-Bonds yields rise, Hungary shielded by Eurobond issue

* Czech, Polish bond yields track core market peers higher * Hungary launches 7-year euro bond, forint bonds steady * EU court case may weigh on Polish bonds - analysts By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A Hungarian euro-denominated bond issue put a lid on the country's forint bond yields on Tuesday, while Czech and Polish yields tracked U.S. and German peers higher. Hungarian 10-year papers traded at a yield of 3.585 percent early in the session, about unchanged from their previous close, even though above Monday's lows around 3.53 percent. Poland's corresponding yield was bid higher by 3 basis points at 3.3 percent, while the Czech bid rose 2 basis points to 2.23 percent. Yields in U.S. and euro zone markets have come under upwards pressure in the past days. Inflation expectations have been fuelled by a rise in crude prices, a trade war between the United States and its partners, and because European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi predicted a vigorous euro zone inflation pick-up on Monday. Hungary launched the rare foreign currency bond issue on Tuesday after Monday's news about consultations with foreign investors. The issue is a 7-year euro-denominated benchmark bond, the IFR financial news service, a Thomson Reuters unit, said, adding that the bond would be priced on Tuesday. Government debt management agency AKK declined further comment. The sale reduces the need to sell forint-denominated bonds in the domestic market amid concerns that a dispute with the European Commission could delay funding to Hungarian projects from the European Union. The projects have been pre-financed by the government, causing a huge gap in its 2018 budget. "Draghi's comments on inflation have lifted yields (in the region), and the fx bond issue helped the Hungarian market to escape the rise," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The forint eased 0.2 percent against the euro, while its main Central European peers were steady, but trading at 324.35 at 0815 GMT, it stayed in the past weeks' narrow ranges. The yield advantage of Hungarian yields over Poland could narrow in the short term due to Monday's news that the EU sued Poland in its Court of Justice over the ruling party's changes to the judiciary, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. Political news rarely has a significant or lasting impact on markets in Central Europe. Hungary is expected to veto an EU procedure against Poland, which could otherwise threaten it with losing its EU voting rights, but a Court of Justice ruling does not need to be approved by EU governments, and the EU may ask a Court to impose a financial penalty, Santander Bank analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1015 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6180 25.6180 +0.00% -0.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.3500 323.6000 -0.23% -4.14% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2990 4.2991 +0.00% -2.85% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6580 -0.02% +0.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4255 -0.06% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1500 118.2400 +0.08% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1100.79 1093.460 +0.67% +2.10% 0 Budapest 35847.78 35786.54 +0.17% -8.96% Warsaw 2284.20 2280.60 +0.16% -7.19% Bucharest 8332.43 8377.37 -0.54% +7.46% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 850.32 857.27 -0.81% +5.45% > Zagreb 1807.97 1810.29 -0.13% -1.89% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.02 730.56 -0.21% -4.05% 5> Sofia 623.90 623.48 +0.07% -7.90% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5650 0.1690 +209bps +17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.9100 0.0400 +201bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2340 0.0160 +171bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6020 0.0190 +213bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5860 0.0300 +268bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.3000 0.0340 +278bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.95 2.14 2.26 1.56 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.41 0.63 0.89 0.19 Poland 1.78 1.82 1.87 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)