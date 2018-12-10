CEE MARKETS-Brexit, growth uncertainty put pressure on CEE assets

Bonds News
    * Czech inflation drops, CNB seen increasing rates next year
    * Crown sets five-week highs, Brexit fears keep investors
cautious
    * Croatian central bank could continue to sell kuna
-analysts

 (Recasts with worries over Britain's EU exit deal, new analyst
comments, Hungarian bond yield rise)
    BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies and stocks came under pressure on Monday as worries
grew over global economic growth and the terms of Britain's exit
from the European Union.
    The sterling fell on reports that British Prime
Minister Theresa May would delay a parliamentary vote on
"Brexit".
    Brexit without a deal would pose risks to the EU's eastern
members because of their trade links with Britain and indirectly
via Germany, whose companies own a big part of Central Europe's
heavy car industry.
    A political crisis in Britain would also hit sterling,
putting pressure on Central European, Rabobank analyst Piotr
Matys said in a note.
    "A sharp fall in GBP/USD could squeeze EUR/PLN
towards recent high at 4.3382 and USD/PLN could rise to
around 3.81 where recent tops are located," he said.
    The zloty and the forint were steady versus the
euro, which was moving sideways before Thursday's European
Central Bank meeting. The zloty, trading at 4.2901, drifted
further off last week's two-month highs.
    The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.652 against the
euro and the crown gave up ground, trading flat at 25.877, off a
five-week high of 25.844 reached early in the session.
     Expectations for further Czech central bank interest rate
hikes prevailed despite a drop in annual inflation in November
to 2 percent, the bank's target level, from 2.2 percent in
October.
    Inflation pressure remains strong, despite the fall, and
will require tighter monetary conditions next year, Erste
analysts said in a note.
    Central European equities were mostly lower on fears of a
global economic slowdown, with Warsaw's blue-chip index
shedding 1.2 percent. 
    Pressure on some of the region's central banks to increase
interest rates has eased in the past two months as global crude
prices fell, helping government bond yields fall.
    "The crude slump has rewritten expectations. People are
waiting," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding
that Hungary's central bank could keep its rates on hold at its
meeting on Dec. 18.
    Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points
to 3.16 percent from a 6-month low reached on
Friday.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1542 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.8770   25.8780    +0.00%    -1.29%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  323.1800  323.1800    +0.00%    -3.80%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2901    4.2910    +0.02%    -2.65%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6520    4.6464    -0.12%    +0.60%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.3880    7.3882    +0.00%    +0.57%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.2600  118.3200    +0.05%    +0.20%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1031.94  1040.370    -0.81%    -4.29%
                                       0            
 Budapest             39722.76  39384.56    +0.86%    +0.88%
 Warsaw                2253.83   2281.54    -1.21%    -8.43%
 Bucharest             8632.25   8684.75    -0.60%   +11.33%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    806.71    812.31    -0.69%    +0.04%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1704.29   1714.89    -0.62%    -7.52%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    741.41    745.40    -0.54%    -2.42%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  593.16    595.32    -0.36%   -12.44%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.6150   -0.0030   +218bps     -4bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7710    0.0080   +202bps     -4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    2.0350    0.0070   +178bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5590    0.0070   +213bps     -3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.4770    0.0400   +273bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.0370    0.0320   +278bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.18      2.30      2.37      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.29      0.50      0.79      0.13
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.76      1.78      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by
Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry King)
