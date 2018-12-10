CEE MARKETS-Brexit, growth uncertainty put pressure on CEE assets

* Czech inflation drops, CNB seen increasing rates next year * Crown sets five-week highs, Brexit fears keep investors cautious * Croatian central bank could continue to sell kuna -analysts (Recasts with worries over Britain's EU exit deal, new analyst comments, Hungarian bond yield rise) By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks came under pressure on Monday as worries grew over global economic growth and the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union. The sterling fell on reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May would delay a parliamentary vote on "Brexit". Brexit without a deal would pose risks to the EU's eastern members because of their trade links with Britain and indirectly via Germany, whose companies own a big part of Central Europe's heavy car industry. A political crisis in Britain would also hit sterling, putting pressure on Central European, Rabobank analyst Piotr Matys said in a note. "A sharp fall in GBP/USD could squeeze EUR/PLN towards recent high at 4.3382 and USD/PLN could rise to around 3.81 where recent tops are located," he said. The zloty and the forint were steady versus the euro, which was moving sideways before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. The zloty, trading at 4.2901, drifted further off last week's two-month highs. The leu eased 0.1 percent to 4.652 against the euro and the crown gave up ground, trading flat at 25.877, off a five-week high of 25.844 reached early in the session. Expectations for further Czech central bank interest rate hikes prevailed despite a drop in annual inflation in November to 2 percent, the bank's target level, from 2.2 percent in October. Inflation pressure remains strong, despite the fall, and will require tighter monetary conditions next year, Erste analysts said in a note. Central European equities were mostly lower on fears of a global economic slowdown, with Warsaw's blue-chip index shedding 1.2 percent. Pressure on some of the region's central banks to increase interest rates has eased in the past two months as global crude prices fell, helping government bond yields fall. "The crude slump has rewritten expectations. People are waiting," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that Hungary's central bank could keep its rates on hold at its meeting on Dec. 18. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points to 3.16 percent from a 6-month low reached on Friday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1542 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8770 25.8780 +0.00% -1.29% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.1800 323.1800 +0.00% -3.80% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2901 4.2910 +0.02% -2.65% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6520 4.6464 -0.12% +0.60% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3880 7.3882 +0.00% +0.57% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2600 118.3200 +0.05% +0.20% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1031.94 1040.370 -0.81% -4.29% 0 Budapest 39722.76 39384.56 +0.86% +0.88% Warsaw 2253.83 2281.54 -1.21% -8.43% Bucharest 8632.25 8684.75 -0.60% +11.33% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 806.71 812.31 -0.69% +0.04% > Zagreb 1704.29 1714.89 -0.62% -7.52% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.41 745.40 -0.54% -2.42% 5> Sofia 593.16 595.32 -0.36% -12.44% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6150 -0.0030 +218bps -4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7710 0.0080 +202bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0350 0.0070 +178bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5590 0.0070 +213bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4770 0.0400 +273bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0370 0.0320 +278bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.30 2.37 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.50 0.79 0.13 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.78 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry King)