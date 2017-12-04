CEE MARKETS-Budapest bucks European stocks rally on Richter plunge

* Richter falls as EMA starts review of its Esmya drug * PKN Orlen rebound reverses Warsaw stock index decline * Zloty firms, Polish rate-setters may voice worry over CPI * Romanian 10-year bond sale draws solid demand after yield rise (Adds Romanian government bond auction, rebound of Warsaw stocks) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/Bucharest, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks eased on Monday, dragged down by a sell-off in drugmaker Richter , now under investigation over an anti-tumour drug. Germany's dollar-exposed equities index and other indices in the Western wing of the European Union rose after the U.S. Senate passed a tax package that is expected to buoy equities markets globally. In Central Europe, Warsaw's bluechip index reversed an initial fall, driven by a rebound in the shares of oil group PKN Orlen. The stock rose 2.6 percent by 1409 GMT, drifting off 4-month lows reached amid worries that PKN's margins are deteriorating. Budapest's main index shed 0.6 percent, pushed down by a 5 percent fall in Richter. Richter shares touched 8-and-1/2-month lows after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began a review of the company's Esmya medicine used to treat non-cancerous tumours of the womb. "This follows four reports of serious liver injury, three of which ended in liver transplantation, in patients treated with the medicine," EMA said on its website. Richter's stock did not recover even though the company said clinical data indicated that Esmya had no demonstrable link with liver damage. The forint and the zloty, firmed, indicating that they were not hurt by outflows into the dollar, which in recent months often weakened them in periods when the greenback strengthened. The zloty gained 0.4 percent, trading on the firm side of the 4.2 line against the euro. The forint firmed 0.2 percent. Regional currencies are buoyed by robust economic growth, except for the leu which trades near record lows due to worry that Romania's economy is overheating. Romania's government sold more 10-year bonds than planned at an auction on Monday, indicating that a 60 basis points surge in the yield since September had made the paper attractive. "Demand seems to be backed by a couple of investment funds who wanted our paper in the final weeks of this year," a Bucharest-based trader said. "Given that Poland is at some 3 percent (yield) and Hungary at about 2 percent yields, Romania's 4.5 looks fair." Poland's annual inflation jumped to a 5-year high of 2.5 percent in November, but analysts expect the Polish central bank to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday. But its statement will be closely watched as some rate setters may become increasingly worried that inflation may rise above 3.5 percent, the upper limit of the bank's target range. "If such a comment were to be presented, then the zloty has a chance to strengthen further in relation to core currencies," Citi Handlowy analysts said in a note. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1510 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.585 25.585 +0.00 5.56% 0 5 % Hungary 313.35 313.94 +0.19 -1.45% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.1987 4.2150 +0.39 4.89% % Romanian leu 4.6300 4.6308 +0.02 -2.05% % Croatian 7.5545 7.5547 +0.00 0.01% kuna % Serbian 119.23 119.17 -0.05% 3.46% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1067.5 1063.9 +0.33 +15.8 3 8 % 3% Budapest 37971. 38188. -0.57% +18.6 21 81 5% Warsaw 2410.1 2389.9 +0.85 +23.7 6 2 % 3% Bucharest 7801.9 7796.2 +0.07 +10.1 3 1 % 2% Ljubljana 790.02 784.90 +0.65 +10.0 % 9% Zagreb 1869.5 1861.5 +0.43 -6.28% 0 7 % Belgrade 744.43 744.59 -0.02% +3.77 % Sofia 670.27 667.02 +0.49 +14.3 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.044 0.039 +075b +3bps ps 5-year 0.766 0.027 +110b +0bps ps 10-year 1.493 -0.052 +116b -9bps ps Poland 2-year 1.682 0.031 +239b +3bps ps 5-year 2.707 0.015 +304b -1bps ps 10-year 3.322 -0.013 +299b -5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.99 1.18 1.3 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.07 0.11 0.14 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.775 1.85 1.925 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, and Warsaw newsroom; editing by Mark Heinrich and Peter Graff)