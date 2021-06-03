Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks back near all-time peak, FX in waiting game

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased
on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar as markets awaited
this week's key U.S. jobs data, while Budapest stocks approached
an all-time high.
    Budapest's BUX index hit a record peak on Tuesday,
propelled by OTP shares, which also touched all-time
highs after the bank said it would acquire Slovenia's Nova KBM
bank.
    Central European stock markets have jumped to multi-year
highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic, with Budapest up almost 12% since the start
of the year.
    Prague has gained 14% this year, led by utility CEZ
 whose hefty dividend plan has attracted investors. CEZ
shares hit a fresh six-year high on Thursday.
    Polish markets were closed for a holiday.
    Currencies have also been firming this year, with markets
seeing interest rate hikes coming in the Czech Republic and
Hungary as inflation pressures build amid the recovery.
    The Hungarian forint was down 0.1% at 346.40 to
the euro at 0855 GMT, after hitting a 9-1/2-month high in the
previous session.
    The Czech crown, which hit a 14-month high in May
before weakening somewhat, was flat at 25.45 per euro. The
Polish zloty and Romania's leu were also
little changed.
    Market focus was on U.S. economic data, which could set the
tone for upcoming global central bank meetings.
    A weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls
data on Thursday will be followed by monthly jobs numbers on
Friday, with investors looking for signs of an economic rebound
and rising inflation.
    "Like all global markets, the crown is waiting on Friday's
(U.S.) payrolls result," bank CSOB said in a trading note.
    "Czech wage data for the first quarter will also be
important on Friday. It will undoubtedly be an important piece
of the puzzle for the Czech National Bank."
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1055              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  25.4500  25.4560   +0.02%   +3.06%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  346.400  345.900   -0.14%   +4.71%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4600   4.4600   +0.00%   +2.22%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.9230   4.9214   -0.03%   -1.18%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5030   7.5035   +0.01%   +0.59%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.530  117.605   +0.06%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1172.46  1173.82   -0.12%   +14.15
                                          00                 %
 .BUX    Budapest           47147.0  46736.8   +0.88%   +11.97
                                  4        9                 %
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2252.26  2252.26   +0.00%   +13.52
                   >                                         %
 .BETI   Buchares           11639.3  11582.4   +0.49%   +18.70
         t                        2        6                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO  1142.34  1144.51   -0.19%   +26.81
 P       a         P>                                        %
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1951.71  1951.71   +0.00%   +12.21
                   >                                         %
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   779.41   779.23   +0.02%   +4.11%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   537.28   534.77   +0.47%   +20.05
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.4820  -0.0260   +115bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.4830  -0.0440   +205bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.7480  -0.0060   +194bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.3730  -0.0060   +104bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.2760  -0.0100   +185bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.8490   0.0000   +204bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.71     0.97     1.31     0.40
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.27     1.52     1.68     0.91
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.33     0.51     0.69     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
