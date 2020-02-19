CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks lead the pack, forint retreats from 1-month high

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks led gains in Central and Eastern Europe on Wednesday, rising 0.8% as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China boosted global markets. The Hungarian forint opened at a new one-month high, still benefiting from a hawkish message by the National Bank of Hungary last week, before giving up its gains. It was down 0.15% at 336 to the euro at 1045 GMT. While the main Budapest stock index outperformed regional peers, Magyar Telekom was down by 0.8%. Magyar Telekom shares started falling on Tuesday, underperforming the Budapest stock market, after the company proposed lower-than-expected dividend on 2019 results. "We have seen a serious, probably unjustified punishment (of the stock)," Erste Bank said in a note, adding that the company's results were "good, as expected." Reacting to the NBH's hawkish U-turn, the 3-month interbank (BUBOR) rate has risen over 20 basis points in Hungary since last week. The NBH held a meeting with banks on Wednesday related to BUBOR rates. On Wednesday, the 3-month BUBOR was quoted at 0.61%. The quick rise came after the NBH changed its tone in the wake of data showing inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, above the top of its inflation target range. The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 25 but any policy tweak is likely to come only in March, when the bank will discuss its fresh inflation forecasts and publish its inflation report. Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu and the Polish zloty both traded flat. Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 7.1% in January, above analysts' expectations, data from the statistics office showed. Corporate employment rose by 1.1% year-on-year. The Czech crown gained 0.15% and was trading at 24.94, after retreating to trade near the psychological 25 per euro level on Tuesday. The crown has been strengthened by a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Feb. 6, aimed to fight inflationary pressures. A test of the 25-level is still possible this week, CSOB said in a note. "An important factor for all CEE currencies besides coronavirus fears will be Friday's eurozone PMI data," it said. The euro zone is the main export market for Central European economies, and a slowdown in the west has already started to weigh on the fast-growing eastern economies of the EU. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1142 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown 24.9700 24.9770 +0.03% +1.85% EURHUF= Hungary 336.0000 335.5000 -0.15% -1.44% forint EURPLN= Polish 4.2735 4.2701 -0.08% -0.40% zloty EURRON= Romanian 4.7790 4.7791 +0.00% +0.19% leu EURHRK= Croatian 7.4480 7.4420 -0.08% -0.03% kuna EURRSD= Serbian 117.5000 117.5500 +0.04% +0.06% dinar Note: daily calculated from 1800 CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1099.49 1096.9200 +0.23% -1.45% .BUX Budapest 45907.18 45547.15 +0.79% -0.38% .WIG20 Warsaw 2101.36 2113.49 -0.57% -2.27% .BETI Bucharest 10171.05 10138.11 +0.32% +1.94% .SBITOP Ljubljana 981.02 983.07 -0.21% +5.96% .CRBEX Zagreb 2030.70 2030.31 +0.02% +0.66% .BELEX15 Belgrade <.BELEX15 817.34 814.35 +0.37% +1.95% > .SOFIX Sofia 555.85 550.97 +0.89% -2.16% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.7740 -0.0030 +242bps +0bps > CZ5YT=RR 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.6000 -0.0820 +222bps -8bps > CZ10YT=R 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.5970 0.0150 +201bps +2bps R R> Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5600 -0.0060 +221bps +0bps > PL5YT=RR 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7940 -0.0340 +242bps -3bps > PL10YT=R 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.1180 -0.0490 +254bps -4bps R R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep < 2.39 2.32 2.25 2.39 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.69 0.79 0.89 0.61 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.72 1.72 1.73 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)