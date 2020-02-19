Bonds News
February 19, 2020 / 11:27 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks lead the pack, forint retreats from 1-month high

Anita Komuves

8 Min Read

    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Budapest stocks led gains in Central and
Eastern Europe on Wednesday, rising 0.8% as a decline in the number of new
coronavirus cases in China boosted global markets.
    The Hungarian forint opened at a new one-month high, still
benefiting from a hawkish message by the National Bank of Hungary last week,
before giving up its gains. It was down 0.15% at 336 to the euro at 1045 GMT.  
    While the main Budapest stock index outperformed regional peers, Magyar
Telekom was down by 0.8%.
    Magyar Telekom shares started falling on Tuesday, underperforming the
Budapest stock market, after the company proposed lower-than-expected dividend
on 2019 results.
    "We have seen a serious, probably unjustified punishment (of the stock),"
Erste Bank said in a note, adding that the company's results were "good, as
expected."
    Reacting to the NBH's hawkish U-turn, the 3-month interbank (BUBOR) rate has
risen over 20 basis points in Hungary since last week. The NBH held a meeting
with banks on Wednesday related to BUBOR rates.
    On Wednesday, the 3-month BUBOR was quoted at 0.61%.
    The quick rise came after the NBH changed its tone in the wake of data
showing inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, above the top of its inflation
target range.
    The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 25 but any policy
tweak is likely to come only in March, when the bank will discuss its fresh
inflation forecasts and publish its inflation report. 
    Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu and the Polish zloty
 both traded flat. 
    Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 7.1% in January, above
analysts' expectations, data from the statistics office showed. Corporate
employment rose by 1.1% year-on-year.
    The Czech crown gained 0.15% and was trading at 24.94, after
retreating to trade near the psychological 25 per euro level on Tuesday. 
    The crown has been strengthened by a surprise rate hike by the central bank
on Feb. 6, aimed to fight inflationary pressures. 
    A test of the 25-level is still possible this week, CSOB said in a note.
    "An important factor for all CEE currencies besides coronavirus fears will
be Friday's eurozone PMI data," it said.
    The euro zone is the main export market for Central European economies, and
a slowdown in the west has already started to weigh on the fast-growing eastern
economies of the EU.
    
                        CEE        SNAPSHOT     AT  1142                    
                        MARKETS                CET                   
                                   CURRENCIES                               
                                   Latest      Previous   Daily      Change
                                   bid         close      change     in 2020
 EURCZK=   Czech crown                24.9700    24.9770     +0.03%   +1.85%
 EURHUF=   Hungary                   336.0000   335.5000     -0.15%   -1.44%
           forint                                                    
 EURPLN=   Polish                      4.2735     4.2701     -0.08%   -0.40%
           zloty                                                     
 EURRON=   Romanian                    4.7790     4.7791     +0.00%   +0.19%
           leu                                                       
 EURHRK=   Croatian                    7.4480     7.4420     -0.08%   -0.03%
           kuna                                                      
 EURRSD=   Serbian                   117.5000   117.5500     +0.04%   +0.06%
           dinar                                                     
           Note: daily  calculated from                   1800 CET          
           change                                                    
                                                                            
                                   Latest      Previous   Daily      Change
                                               close      change     in 2020
 .PX       Prague                     1099.49  1096.9200     +0.23%   -1.45%
 .BUX      Budapest                  45907.18   45547.15     +0.79%   -0.38%
 .WIG20    Warsaw                     2101.36    2113.49     -0.57%   -2.27%
 .BETI     Bucharest                 10171.05   10138.11     +0.32%   +1.94%
 .SBITOP   Ljubljana                   981.02     983.07     -0.21%   +5.96%
 .CRBEX    Zagreb                     2030.70    2030.31     +0.02%   +0.66%
 .BELEX15  Belgrade     <.BELEX15      817.34     814.35     +0.37%   +1.95%
                        >                                            
 .SOFIX    Sofia                       555.85     550.97     +0.89%   -2.16%
                                                                            
                                   Yield       Yield      Spread     Daily
                                   (bid)       change     vs Bund    change
                                                                     in
           Czech                                                     spread
           Republic                                                  
 CZ2YT=RR    2-year     <CZ2YT=RR      1.7740    -0.0030    +242bps    +0bps
                        >                                            
 CZ5YT=RR    5-year     <CZ5YT=RR      1.6000    -0.0820    +222bps    -8bps
                        >                                            
 CZ10YT=R    10-year    <CZ10YT=R      1.5970     0.0150    +201bps    +2bps
 R                      R>                                           
           Poland                                                           
 PL2YT=RR    2-year     <PL2YT=RR      1.5600    -0.0060    +221bps    +0bps
                        >                                            
 PL5YT=RR    5-year     <PL5YT=RR      1.7940    -0.0340    +242bps    -3bps
                        >                                            
 PL10YT=R    10-year    <PL10YT=R      2.1180    -0.0490    +254bps    -4bps
 R                      R>                                           
                        FORWARD                                             
                                   3x6         6x9        9x12       3M
                                                                     interba
                                                                     nk
           Czech Rep            <        2.39       2.32       2.25     2.39
                        PRIBOR=>                                     
           Hungary              <        0.69       0.79       0.89     0.61
                        BUBOR=>                                      
           Poland               <        1.72       1.72       1.73     1.71
                        WIBOR=>                                      
           Note: FRA    are for ask prices                                  
           quotes                                                    
  


 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charish in Warsaw;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below