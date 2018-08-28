CEE MARKETS-CD Projekt results help Warsaw shares hit six-month high

* Warsaw shares briefly touch six-month high * Video-game producer CD Projekt jumps on strong results * Currencies give up some ground, but in past weeks' ranges * Zloty hits three-year high against the forint By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Polish shares reached a six-month high on Tuesday before retreating, buoyed by video-game maker CD Projekt's results and optimism after the United States and Mexico clinched a trade deal. CD Projekt shares jumped by more than 3 percent after it reported higher-than-expected net profits for the first half of the year. They helped push Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to its highest levels since February. The index had retreated by 0826 GMT as investors took profit. It had rebounded from sharp losses in the previous months when the dollar's rally caused a sell-off in emerging markets. Poland's robust economic growth, 5.1 percent in annual terms in the second quarter, has helped its stocks keep pace with a global stock index and outperform an emerging-market stock index, analysts said. "Polish stocks are not over-valued ... and are helped with a relatively big and growing domestic market," said Noemi Holecz, of the brokerage Equilor in Budapest. "Also, the zloty has been relatively resilient, which can help shares." The Czech and Romanian central banks have raised interest rates to curb inflation; the Polish and Hungarian central banks have kept rates on hold. Poland will be the first in the region to release August inflation figures, on Friday. Analysts expect no change and some of them do not rule out a decline, which would increase real interest rates. Polish government bond yields may still not drop, with an expected pick-up in government debt issuance in September, BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The zloty retreated, in line with other Central European currencies, as the Turkish lira's weakening threatened to spread. "Extreme stress in the Turkish lira has an impact on other CEE currencies," Raiffeisen analyst Sebastian Petric said, drawing conclusions from a correlation model. But regional currencies stayed in the past few weeks' ranges as the summer holidays keep trading appetite low. The zloty, despite 0.2 percent weakening against the euro to 4.274, remains near the past few months' strongest levels. It has shed 2.3 percent versus the euro this year, but that is well below 4 percent shed by the forint. The Polish currency set a three-year high against the Hungarian currency on Tuesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1026 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7200 25.7020 -0.07% -0.69% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.9000 323.6500 -0.08% -4.01% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2740 4.2664 -0.18% -2.28% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6460 4.6474 +0.03% +0.73% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4350 7.4365 +0.02% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4400 118.2300 -0.18% +0.05% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1077.86 1076.510 +0.13% -0.03% 0 Budapest 36745.60 36685.79 +0.16% -6.68% Warsaw 2367.82 2369.97 -0.09% -3.79% Bucharest 8291.75 8301.28 -0.11% +6.94% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 863.01 866.53 -0.41% +7.02% > Zagreb 1817.67 1820.96 -0.18% -1.37% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.14 734.37 -0.17% -3.51% 5> Sofia 633.51 634.77 -0.20% -6.49% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2880 -0.0080 +189bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6960 0.0010 +195bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1040 -0.0080 +174bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6110 -0.0010 +221bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4980 -0.0070 +275bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1750 -0.0050 +281bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.84 1.96 2.05 1.49 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.43 0.64 0.84 0.18 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.81 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)