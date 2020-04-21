CEE MARKETS-CEE assets fall as U.S. oil prices turn negative

By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Anita Komuves BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell across the board on Tuesday after U.S. crude oil futures plunged into negative territory for the first time the previous day on sagging demand due to the coronavirus crisis. Factory closures and travel curbs enforced to slow the pace of new infections have triggered a collapse in oil prices, drawing money from commodity currencies and other risk assets to the safety of dollar-denominated assets, boosting the greenback. By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint was leading regional losses, dropping 0.6% to trade at 354.95 against the euro, with the Polish zloty and the Czech crown both falling by about 0.3%. The forint has nonetheless bounced back from a record low near 370 on April 1 as the central bank tightened its previously ultra-dovish policy. Budapest's blue chip index and Bucharest fell more than regional peers, by about 2.3% on the day, after shares of Hungary's oil company MOL fell 3.6% and Romania's OMV Petrom dropped 4.1% after the price of crude oil crashed on Monday. Prague's eased 1.5% and Warsaw was 1.7% lower. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects to present a plan early next month for a gradual return to normal from the coronavirus lockdown, national news agency MTI quoted him as saying on Monday. There is little clarity about the impact of the crisis on Hungary's economy. The central bank has said repeatedly that it still expects it to keep growing in 2020, while Finance Minister Mihaly Varga expects a 3% recession. Orban on Friday said he would consider it a feat to keep the growth rate around zero. Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was flat, shrugging off widely expected news that Fitch revised the country's outlook to negative, reflecting a worsening in public finances short term as the COVID-19 outbreak "aggravates an already weak fiscal position." CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.5300 27.4420 -0.32% -7.62% crown Hungary 354.7500 352.7200 -0.57% -6.65% forint Polish 4.5356 4.5192 -0.36% -6.16% zloty Romanian 4.8370 4.8387 +0.04% -1.01% leu Croatian 7.5600 7.5525 -0.10% -1.52% kuna Serbian 117.5200 117.5750 +0.05% +0.04% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 830.45 846.6800 -1.92% -25.56% Budapest 32181.34 32927.47 -2.27% -30.17% Warsaw 1611.10 1640.06 -1.77% -25.07% Bucharest 7747.39 7935.06 -2.37% -22.35% Ljubljana 789.37 793.71 -0.55% -14.74% Zagreb 1557.26 1569.42 -0.77% -22.81% Belgrade <.BELEX15 698.63 689.82 +1.28% -12.86% > Sofia 438.94 447.27 -1.86% -22.74% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.9190 0.1970 +159bps +19bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.0080 0.0270 +165bps +3bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.2950 -0.0370 +176bps -2bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.6530 -0.0070 +132bps -2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0710 -0.0110 +171bps +0bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.4520 -0.0010 +192bps +2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep < 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.97 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.15 1.11 1.06 1.08 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hover in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)