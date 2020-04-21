Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-CEE assets fall as U.S. oil prices turn negative

    By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Anita Komuves
    BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies and stocks fell across the board on Tuesday after
U.S. crude oil futures plunged into negative territory for the
first time the previous day on sagging demand due to the
coronavirus crisis.
    Factory closures and travel curbs enforced to slow the pace
of new infections have triggered a collapse in oil prices,
drawing money from commodity currencies and other risk assets to
the safety of dollar-denominated assets, boosting the greenback.

    By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint was leading
regional losses, dropping 0.6% to trade at 354.95 against the
euro, with the Polish zloty and the Czech crown
 both falling by about 0.3%.
    The forint has nonetheless bounced back from a record low
near 370 on April 1 as the central bank tightened its previously
ultra-dovish policy.
    Budapest's blue chip index and Bucharest fell
more than regional peers, by about 2.3% on the day, after shares
of Hungary's oil company MOL fell 3.6% and Romania's
OMV Petrom dropped 4.1% after the price of crude oil
crashed on Monday.
    Prague's eased 1.5% and Warsaw was 1.7%
lower.
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects to present a
plan early next month for a gradual return to normal from the
coronavirus lockdown, national news agency MTI quoted him as
saying on Monday.
    There is little clarity about the impact of the crisis on
Hungary's economy. The central bank has said repeatedly that it
still expects it to keep growing in 2020, while Finance Minister
Mihaly Varga expects a 3% recession.
    Orban on Friday said he would consider it a feat to keep the
growth rate around zero.      
    Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was flat, shrugging
off widely expected news that Fitch revised the country's
outlook to negative, reflecting a worsening in public finances
short term as the COVID-19 outbreak "aggravates an already weak
fiscal position."

            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                        
            MARKETS              1040 CET            
                       CURRENCI                             
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2020
 Czech                  27.5300   27.4420    -0.32%   -7.62%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               354.7500  352.7200    -0.57%   -6.65%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.5356    4.5192    -0.36%   -6.16%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.8370    4.8387    +0.04%   -1.01%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.5600    7.5525    -0.10%   -1.52%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.5200  117.5750    +0.05%   +0.04%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET         
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2020
 Prague                  830.45  846.6800    -1.92%  -25.56%
 Budapest              32181.34  32927.47    -2.27%  -30.17%
 Warsaw                 1611.10   1640.06    -1.77%  -25.07%
 Bucharest              7747.39   7935.06    -2.37%  -22.35%
 Ljubljana               789.37    793.71    -0.55%  -14.74%
 Zagreb                 1557.26   1569.42    -0.77%  -22.81%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    698.63    689.82    +1.28%  -12.86%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   438.94    447.27    -1.86%  -22.74%
                                                            
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    0.9190    0.1970   +159bps   +19bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.0080    0.0270   +165bps    +3bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.2950   -0.0370   +176bps    -2bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    0.6530   -0.0070   +132bps    -2bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    1.0710   -0.0110   +171bps    +0bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    1.4520   -0.0010   +192bps    +2bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD                                         
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interba
                                                     nk
 Czech Rep          <      0.30      0.29      0.30     0.97
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      1.15      1.11      1.06     1.08
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      0.32      0.32      0.32     0.70
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************         
 ************                                        
    
     


 (Additional reporting by Jason Hover in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
