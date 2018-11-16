CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies reverse firming on Brexit twists

* CEE units give up gains on UK politics turmoil * Sterling may continue to guide CEE currencies-analyst * Zloty firms on cbank head quitting rumour, then retreats * Czech PPI rise underpins rate hike expectations By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies reversed early gains on Friday as sterling and the euro retreated after a report that British lawmakers planned to bring a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May. That overshadowed speculation that Polish central bank (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski might quit. Sterling emerged as an unlikely driver for Central European currencies this week as the twists and turns over Britain's EU exit deal caused gyrations in European markets. While the region's trade links with Britain faced scrutiny, the main market impacts came via flows into and from big currencies such as sterling, the euro and the dollar, market participants said. "The Brexit news caused quite fast movements in sterling and the euro/dollar. The forint got affected via the dollar," one Budapest-based dealer said. Buying of the dollar, either due to European risks or rising U.S. interest rates, has often triggered a selling of Central European currencies this year. It is now being bought due to uncertainty over the economic impacts of Brexit and Italy's dispute with Brussels over Rome's increased budget deficit goal, analysts and dealers said. "Sterling is likely to set the tone for the CEE currencies in the coming weeks which will be dominated by the ongoing drama in UK politics," Rabobank fx strategist Piotr Matys said in a note dated Nov. 15. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.296 versus the euro by 0958 GMT. Initially, the zloty firmed amid speculation that the NBP's governor might quit, after the head of financial market regulator KNF, proposed for the job by governor Glapinski, resigned amid corruption allegations. "It supports the zloty, as any other central bank governor who would replace him might be more hawkish," one Warsaw-based dealer said. The crown retreated and got stuck on the weaker side of the 26 line versus the euro. Earlier, it strengthened a bit after the Czech October industrial producer price index (PPI) showed a 3.9 percent annual rise, above analysts' 3.3 percent forecast. The rise underpins expectations for Czech central bank rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation to continue, said Radomir Jac, chef economist of Generali Investments CEE. The bank could take a break in December after four straight rate hikes and deliver the next increase in February, he added. Hungary's forint was a touch firmer. Hungary's central bank is expected to hold rates at record lows on Tuesday, but it may send a signal about future tightening against a backdrop of robust economic growth and rising inflation. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1058 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0020 26.0000 -0.01% -1.77% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.6800 321.7900 +0.03% -3.35% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2960 4.2901 -0.14% -2.79% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6643 4.6640 -0.01% +0.33% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4330 7.4253 -0.10% -0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.1900 +0.12% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1083.63 1081.030 +0.24% +0.51% 0 Budapest 39130.31 39070.97 +0.15% -0.63% Warsaw 2188.25 2202.91 -0.67% -11.09% Bucharest 8539.52 8573.66 -0.40% +10.13% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 814.30 815.59 -0.16% +0.98% > Zagreb 1751.31 1749.13 +0.12% -4.97% Belgrade <.BELEX1 753.35 752.56 +0.10% -0.85% 5> Sofia 596.53 595.74 +0.13% -11.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6290 0.1660 +228bps +16bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8640 0.0450 +209bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0970 0.0020 +173bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6230 0.0010 +227bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5220 0.0470 +275bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2960 0.0570 +292bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.20 2.34 2.44 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.71 1.07 0.00 Poland 1.77 1.81 1.89 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka from Prague Editing by Keith Weir)