CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies, shares down on lockdown fears

    BUCHAREST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and Hungarian
forint fell to their weakest levels since the first wave of the
new coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and Central European
stocks tumbled as governments weighed tightening restrictions
against to fight the virus.
    By 0940 GMT, the Polish zloty fell 0.7% on the day
to 4.6145, its lowest since late-March as the country reported a
record 18,820 new coronavirus infections and 236 deaths on
Wednesday, facing hospitals overload while mass street protests
against an abortion ruling continue.
    "Should the situation deteriorate further, more
restrictions, including lockdown like in the second quarter,
cannot be excluded," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.
    "Simultaneously to the deteriorating pandemic Poland is
observing increasing political tensions with countrywide
protests in response to an extended ban on abortion released
last week."
    The Hungarian forint fell 0.5% on the day to
367.1000, its lowest level since early April. 
    The Hungarian government has tightened rules on wearing mask
in shops, events and public transport, but has so far refrained
from imposing more severe restrictions as it is trying to limit
the economic fallout.
    "The forint continues to hover around critical levels. It is
increasingly likely that it will try to break the resistance at
366.40 to the euro soon," brokerage Equilor said in a note.  
    Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu was flat
against the euro. A widening budget deficit kept Romanian assets
under pressure, but a successful euro-denominated domestic debt
tender on Tuesday gave the finance ministry some breathing room,
analysts said.
    A potential new national lockdown in France and tighter
curbs elsewhere in Europe have rattled investors struggling to
gauge the impact on fourth-quarter economic activity.
    By 0940 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip index led losses,
down 1.8% on the day. Stocks in Budapest and Bucharest
 fell 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Czech markets were
closed for a public holiday.   
 
           CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS   T        1102              
                              CET               
                     CURRENC                           
                     IES                        
                     Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                     bid      close    change   in 2020
 Czech     <EURCZK=  27.4300  27.3000   -0.47%   -7.28%
 crown     >                                    
 Hungary   <EURHUF=  367.100  365.220   -0.51%   -9.79%
 forint    >               0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN=   4.6165   4.5817   -0.75%   -7.80%
 zloty     >                                    
 Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8755   4.8757   +0.00%   -1.79%
 leu       >                                    
 Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5750   7.5775   +0.03%   -1.71%
 kuna      >                                    
 Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.630  117.600   -0.03%   -0.05%
 dinar     >               0        0           
 Note:     calculated from             1800            
 daily                                 CET      
 change Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                              close    change   in 2020
 Prague               865.12  865.120   +0.00%  -22.45%
                                    0           
 Budapest            32526.9  32992.6   -1.41%  -29.42%
                           5        9           
 Warsaw              1591.89  1625.54   -2.07%  -25.96%
 Buchares            8693.84  8784.14   -1.03%  -12.86%
 t                                              
 Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   805.77   805.56   +0.03%  -12.97%
 a         >                                    
 Zagreb              1592.95  1591.64   +0.08%  -21.04%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX1   690.16   697.08   -0.99%  -13.91%
           5>                                   
 Sofia                424.96   426.40   -0.34%  -25.20%
                                                       
                     Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                     (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=R  -0.0430  -0.0850   +074bp    -7bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.5810  -0.0120   +140bp    +1bps
           R>                                s  
           <CZ10YT=   1.0020  -0.0400   +164bp    -1bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=R  -0.0110  -0.0140   +077bp    +0bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.4100  -0.0200   +123bp    +0bps
           R>                                s  
           <PL10YT=   1.1500  -0.0240   +179bp    +1bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
           FORWARD                                     
                     3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                interba
                                                nk
 Czech                  0.27     0.23     0.25     0.35
 Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
           >                                    
 Hungary                0.93     0.96     0.99     0.77
                                                
 Poland                 0.18     0.15     0.13     0.22
                                                
 Note:     are for ask                                 
 FRA       prices                               
 quotes                                         
 *********************************************         
 *****************                              
    

 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in
Budapest; 
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
