CEE MARKETS-CEE currencies, shares down on lockdown fears

BUCHAREST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint fell to their weakest levels since the first wave of the new coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and Central European stocks tumbled as governments weighed tightening restrictions against to fight the virus. By 0940 GMT, the Polish zloty fell 0.7% on the day to 4.6145, its lowest since late-March as the country reported a record 18,820 new coronavirus infections and 236 deaths on Wednesday, facing hospitals overload while mass street protests against an abortion ruling continue. "Should the situation deteriorate further, more restrictions, including lockdown like in the second quarter, cannot be excluded," Raiffeisen said in a daily note. "Simultaneously to the deteriorating pandemic Poland is observing increasing political tensions with countrywide protests in response to an extended ban on abortion released last week." The Hungarian forint fell 0.5% on the day to 367.1000, its lowest level since early April. The Hungarian government has tightened rules on wearing mask in shops, events and public transport, but has so far refrained from imposing more severe restrictions as it is trying to limit the economic fallout. "The forint continues to hover around critical levels. It is increasingly likely that it will try to break the resistance at 366.40 to the euro soon," brokerage Equilor said in a note. Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu was flat against the euro. A widening budget deficit kept Romanian assets under pressure, but a successful euro-denominated domestic debt tender on Tuesday gave the finance ministry some breathing room, analysts said. A potential new national lockdown in France and tighter curbs elsewhere in Europe have rattled investors struggling to gauge the impact on fourth-quarter economic activity. By 0940 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip index led losses, down 1.8% on the day. Stocks in Budapest and Bucharest fell 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Czech markets were closed for a public holiday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1102 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 27.4300 27.3000 -0.47% -7.28% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 367.100 365.220 -0.51% -9.79% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.6165 4.5817 -0.75% -7.80% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8755 4.8757 +0.00% -1.79% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5750 7.5775 +0.03% -1.71% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.630 117.600 -0.03% -0.05% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 865.12 865.120 +0.00% -22.45% 0 Budapest 32526.9 32992.6 -1.41% -29.42% 5 9 Warsaw 1591.89 1625.54 -2.07% -25.96% Buchares 8693.84 8784.14 -1.03% -12.86% t Ljubljan <.SBITOP 805.77 805.56 +0.03% -12.97% a > Zagreb 1592.95 1591.64 +0.08% -21.04% Belgrade <.BELEX1 690.16 697.08 -0.99% -13.91% 5> Sofia 424.96 426.40 -0.34% -25.20% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.0430 -0.0850 +074bp -7bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.5810 -0.0120 +140bp +1bps R> s <CZ10YT= 1.0020 -0.0400 +164bp -1bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R -0.0110 -0.0140 +077bp +0bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.4100 -0.0200 +123bp +0bps R> s <PL10YT= 1.1500 -0.0240 +179bp +1bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.27 0.23 0.25 0.35 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.93 0.96 0.99 0.77 Poland 0.18 0.15 0.13 0.22 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)