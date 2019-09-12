CEE MARKETS-CEE FX eyes ECB stimulus news, forint regains some ground

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed early on Thursday with Hungary's forint recovering some ground on hopes of fresh stimulus by the European Central Bank after it hit a record low of 333.46 to the euro the previous day. The ECB is widely expected to introduce a package of monetary easing and stimulus measures on Thursday to offset the effects of a U.S.-Chinese trade war and global economic slowdown. "The forint reached a new all-time low versus the euro in Wednesday afternoon trading, and then it rebounded somewhat," said brokerage Equilor. "The exchange rate could move in the range between 330 and 334 to the euro, but we are preparing for bigger movements between 1300 and 1600 CET (due to the ECB)." By 0850 GMT, the forint rose 0.3% on the day to trade at 331.32 to the euro. The Polish zloty and the Czech crown edged up 0.1% to 4.3377 and 25.8850 respectively. The Romanian leu was flat at 4.7365. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas said the government had no exchange rate target when asked about the forint's slide. "I don't think the current exchange rate would give reason for any concerns," he said. Czech National Bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said ECB's monetary easing would be an anti-inflationary factor for the Czech economy but that, at this moment, it was better to have a "wait-and-see" approach to Czech rates. Mora added that Czech interest rates should stay steady over the next year to keep domestic inflationary pressures under control even as global central banks shift towards easing rates. In Poland, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, the Monetary Policy Council on Wednesday kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 1.5%, matching expectations in a Reuters poll. In Romania, the finance ministry plans to sell 600 million lei worth of August 2022 treasury bonds. "Today's auction should attract good demand as the tenors suit a broad range of investors. We expect an average allocation towards the lower end of the secondary market levels of 3.41%. Otherwise, the market will likely wait for the outcome of the European Central Bank meeting today," ING said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1050 MARKETS CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.8850 25.8950 +0.04% -0.69% crown Hungary 331.6400 332.7200 +0.33% -3.18% forint Polish 4.3377 4.3421 +0.10% -1.11% zloty Romanian 4.7365 4.7358 -0.01% -1.74% leu Croatian 7.3905 7.3923 +0.02% +0.26 kuna % Serbian 117.4200 117.6000 +0.15% +0.75 dinar % Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1041.72 1043.5700 -0.18% +5.59 % Budapest 40141.28 40202.61 -0.15% +2.56 % Warsaw 2198.64 2189.21 +0.43% -3.43% Bucharest 9239.93 9228.59 +0.12% +25.1 4% Ljubljana 849.20 849.69 -0.06% +5.59 % Zagreb 1879.02 1880.09 -0.06% +7.45 % Belgrade 756.65 759.36 -0.36% -0.66% Sofia 578.91 578.22 +0.12% -2.62% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 1.1280 -0.0820 +194bps -8bps 5-year 1.0910 -0.0910 +195bps -8bps 10-year <CZ10YT=RR 1.3850 0.0000 +197bps +2bps > Poland 2-year 1.5560 -0.0270 +237bps -3bps 5-year 1.8310 -0.0140 +269bps -1bps 10-year <PL10YT=RR 2.0620 -0.0110 +264bps +1bps > FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <P 2.10 1.99 1.87 2.14 RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.26 0.28 0.32 0.22 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.74 1.70 1.68 1.72 IBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ****************************************************** ******** (Additional reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)