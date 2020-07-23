Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies firm on EU fund deal, data

Joanna Plucinska, Anita Komuves

    By Joanna Plucinska and Anita Komuves
    WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose
on Thursday while stock markets were mixed as sentiment
continued to improve in the region  after a landmark European
Union deal to help coronavirus-stricken economies.
    EU leaders agreed on Tuesday after a four-day summit a 750
billion euro coronavirus recovery package, with generous
handouts expected for both Poland and Hungary.
    "This fund will be an investment driver in the medium-term,
of course it'll be good for these currencies," Krystian
Jaworski, an economist at Credit Agricole said. 
    Currencies in the region were lifted by the risk-on mood in
global markets as well as better than expected macroeconomic
data, with the Hungarian forint leading gains in the
region, up 0.56% on the day at 346.320 against the euro. 
    The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis
points to 0.6% on Tuesday, as expected. Deputy governor Barnabas
Virag said last month that July's cut would be as far as the
bank would go. 
    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has agreed with the
European Central Bank (ECB) to set up a repo line arrangement to
provide euro liquidity to Hungarian banks to address possible
euro liquidity needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Romania and Serbia are also among a number of Eastern
European countries that secured access to euro liquidity via
similar repo or swap lines with the ECB.
    Elsewhere, The Czech crown rose by 0.4% by 0916
GMT and was trading at 26.265 to the euro. The Polish zloty
 was up 0.27% at 4.405 versus the common currency. 
    Positive macroeconomic data in Poland contributed to the
rise as well, notably industrial output, which
showed "the decreasing influence of the COVID-19 epidemic on
economic activity," Jaworski added.
    Unemployment rose to 6.1% in Poland, figures released by the
statistics office on Thursday showed. Analysts said
that, even though there was a rise, it was slower than expected
at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 
    
