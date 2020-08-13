CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies up slightly ahead of U.S.-China talks

PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies made slight gains on Thursday in a cautious market ahead of weekend trade talks between the United States and China. The Czech crown edged up 0.1% at 26.110 per euro as data showed an acceleration in inflation though expectations on monetary policy were unlikely to change. The central bank has signalled its readiness to tolerate overshooting of its inflation target in the coming period as the economy needed stability amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. The Polish zloty gained 0.1% to 4.3968 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was stable. The Hungarian forint was 0.2% stronger at 344.90 to the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two weeks. Although the Czech annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in July, the fastest pace since February's 3.7%, it was in line with the Czech National Bank's (CNB) forecast. CNB rate-setters kept policy unchanged last week. "The episode of higher inflation should be only temporary and CNB thus won't react to higher prices, also because on the monetary policy horizon, the inflation should be again within the tolerance band," said Jakub Saidler, ING Bank chief economist for the Czech Republic. The central bank targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in either direction. Hungary's construction sector output fell by 15.7% in June after a 20.1% year-on-year slowdown in May as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the economy, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday. "The EUR/HUF exchange rate is still trading above the 200-day moving average. No economic data is going to be published today either in Hungary or the eurozone that could significantly change the trend," Erste Bank wrote in a note. Poland releases current account data at 2 p.m.(1200 GMT), which might push the zloty towards appreciation if the surplus turns out bigger than expected by the market, Bank Millennium said in a note. ** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: reut.rs/3exsJHO Stocks in Prague and Budapest were down by 0.5% and 0.3% respectively, while Warsaw' main index was up by 1.2%. Bucharest's blue chip index firmed by 0.2%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1128 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech 26.0970 26.1240 +0.10 -2.55% crown % EURHUF= Hungary 344.9200 345.2000 +0.08 -3.99% forint % EURPLN= Polish 4.3970 4.4020 +0.11 -3.20% zloty % EURRON= Romanian 4.8338 4.8350 +0.02 -0.94% leu % EURHRK= Croatian 7.5090 7.4885 -0.27% -0.85% kuna EURRSD= Serbian 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09 +0.06% dinar % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 922.63 927.5300 -0.53% -17.30% .BUX Budapest 36679.84 36785.28 -0.29% -20.40% .WIG20 Warsaw 1878.96 1855.86 +1.24 -12.61% % .BETI Bucharest 8792.84 8777.30 +0.18 -11.87% % .SBITOP Ljubljana 861.42 861.12 +0.03 -6.96% % .CRBEX Zagreb 1606.38 1606.84 -0.03% -20.37% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX15 668.48 672.47 -0.59% -16.62% 5 > .SOFIX Sofia 436.91 435.59 +0.30 -23.10% % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1200 -0.0270 +078b -3bps R > ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3890 -0.0240 +105b -2bps R > ps CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.9370 0.0190 +139b +3bps RR R> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1570 -0.0090 +082b -1bps R > ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.6850 -0.0170 +134b -1bps R > ps PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.2900 -0.0320 +175b -2bps RR R> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep < 0.33 0.33 0.40 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.68 0.72 0.74 0.60 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.23 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)