August 13, 2020

CEE MARKETS-Central European currencies up slightly ahead of U.S.-China talks

    PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies made
slight gains on Thursday in a cautious market ahead of weekend
trade talks between the United States and China.
    The Czech crown edged up 0.1% at 26.110 per euro
as data showed an acceleration in inflation though expectations
on monetary policy were unlikely to change. 
    The central bank has signalled its readiness to tolerate
overshooting of its inflation target in the coming period as the
economy needed stability amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.
 
    The Polish zloty gained 0.1% to 4.3968 versus
the common currency. The Romanian leu was stable.    
    The Hungarian forint was 0.2% stronger at 344.90
to the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two
weeks.
    Although the Czech annual inflation accelerated to 3.4% in
July, the fastest pace since February's 3.7%, it was in line
with the Czech National Bank's (CNB) forecast. 
    CNB rate-setters kept policy unchanged last week.

    "The episode of higher inflation should be only temporary
and CNB thus won't react to higher prices, also because on the
monetary policy horizon, the inflation should be again within
the tolerance band," said Jakub Saidler, ING Bank chief
economist for the Czech Republic.
    The central bank targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance
band of one percentage point in either direction.
    Hungary's construction sector output fell by 15.7% in June
after a 20.1% year-on-year slowdown in May as the coronavirus
pandemic took its toll on the economy, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
    "The EUR/HUF exchange rate is still trading above the
200-day moving average. No economic data is going to be
published today either in Hungary or the eurozone that could
significantly change the trend," Erste Bank wrote in a note.   
    Poland releases current account data at 2 p.m.(1200 GMT),
which might push the zloty towards appreciation if the surplus
turns out bigger than expected by the market, Bank Millennium
said in a note. 
    
    ** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic
developments: reut.rs/3exsJHO
    Stocks in Prague and Budapest were down by 0.5%
and 0.3% respectively, while Warsaw' main index was up
by 1.2%. Bucharest's blue chip index firmed by 0.2%.
        
                     CEE        SNAPSHOT     AT                         
                     MARKETS                1128 CET          
                                CURRENCIES                              
                                Latest      Previous  Daily   Change
                                bid         close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech                    26.0970   26.1240   +0.10      -2.55%
          crown                                            %  
 EURHUF=  Hungary                 344.9200  345.2000   +0.08      -3.99%
          forint                                           %  
 EURPLN=  Polish                    4.3970    4.4020   +0.11      -3.20%
          zloty                                            %  
 EURRON=  Romanian                  4.8338    4.8350   +0.02      -0.94%
          leu                                              %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian                  7.5090    7.4885  -0.27%      -0.85%
          kuna                                                
 EURRSD=  Serbian                 117.5000  117.6000   +0.09      +0.06%
          dinar                                            %  
          Note:      calculated from                  1800              
          daily                                       CET     
          change                                              
                                                                        
                                Latest      Previous  Daily   Change
                                            close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague                    922.63  927.5300  -0.53%     -17.30%
 .BUX     Budapest                36679.84  36785.28  -0.29%     -20.40%
 .WIG20   Warsaw                   1878.96   1855.86   +1.24     -12.61%
                                                           %  
 .BETI    Bucharest                8792.84   8777.30   +0.18     -11.87%
                                                           %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana                 861.42    861.12   +0.03      -6.96%
                                                           %  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb                   1606.38   1606.84  -0.03%     -20.37%
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX15      668.48    672.47  -0.59%     -16.62%
 5                   >                                        
 .SOFIX   Sofia                     436.91    435.59   +0.30     -23.10%
                                                           %  
                                                                        
                                Yield       Yield     Spread  Daily
                                (bid)       change    vs      change in
                                                      Bund    
          Czech                                               spread
          Republic                                            
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=RR      0.1200   -0.0270   +078b       -3bps
 R                   >                                    ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=RR      0.3890   -0.0240   +105b       -2bps
 R                   >                                    ps  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=R      0.9370    0.0190   +139b       +3bps
 RR                  R>                                   ps  
          Poland                                                        
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=RR      0.1570   -0.0090   +082b       -1bps
 R                   >                                    ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=RR      0.6850   -0.0170   +134b       -1bps
 R                   >                                    ps  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=R      1.2900   -0.0320   +175b       -2bps
 RR                  R>                                   ps  
                     FORWARD                                            
                                3x6         6x9       9x12    3M
                                                              interbank
          Czech Rep          <        0.33      0.33    0.40        0.34
                     PRIBOR=>                                 
          Hungary            <        0.68      0.72    0.74        0.60
                     BUBOR=>                                  
          Poland             <        0.21      0.21    0.22        0.23
                     WIBOR=>                                  
          Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                 
          quotes                                              
          **************************************************            
          ************                                        
 

 (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
