CEE MARKETS-Central European forex eases in subdued trade, eyes on U.S. data

* CEE currencies seen firming slightly on ECB easing-POLL * U.S. non-farm payroll data awaited * Romania's central bank keeps rate on hold as expected * Trade muted, Czech market closed By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, July 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged down in thin trade on Friday, tracking the euro's moves, with Czech markets closed for a holiday and traders waiting for the publication of U.S. jobs data. By 0840 GMT, the Hungarian forint led regional losses, falling 0.2% against the euro as the Romanian leu slipped 0.1% and the Polish zloty traded marginally lower at 4.244. Regional stocks were mixed, with Budapest gaining 0.4% percent, while Warsaw was 0.2% lower on the day. Earlier in the session, Hungary sold 5-year and 10-year bonds, but scrapped a 3-year bond auction. A Reuters poll sees Central Europe's main currencies firming slightly against the euro in the coming year, as central banks in the region point to stable rates ahead in contrast to the easing signalled in Frankfurt and Washington. A surge in wages has boosted economic growth in Central Europe, accelerating inflation, in contrast with a slowdown in the euro zone. On Thursday, Romania's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 2.50% despite rising inflation, with central bank governor Mugur Isarescu saying the rate was high enough considering the recent firming of the leu currency. "(The) governor ... cited 'significant' capital inflows in yesterday's press briefing which followed the key rate decision, leading him to state 'we don't want the exchange rate to appreciate'. For now, the market doesn't appear to be listening, as selling interest in euro/leu still prevails," ING said. Elsewhere, Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 8.7 percent in May based on preliminary unadjusted data, well above analyst forecasts. "The latest industrial figures can again be seen as proof that so far the performance of the sector has proved surprisingly resilient to global (especially German) slowdown, mainly stemming from trade conflicts and increased uncertainties in the European business sector." Erste said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1010 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close chang in 2019 e Czech <EURCZK= 0.0000 25.4660 -0.02 +0.93% crown > % Hungary <EURHUF= 323.2900 322.6500 -0.20 -0.68% forint > % Polish <EURPLN= 4.2440 4.2430 -0.02 +1.07% zloty > % Romanian <EURRON= 4.7209 4.7167 -0.09 -1.42% leu > % Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3970 7.3985 +0.0 +0.18% kuna > 2% Serbian <EURRSD= 117.5600 117.7500 +0.1 +0.63% dinar > 6% Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close chang in 2019 e Prague 1052.10 1052.1000 +0.0 +6.64% 0% Budapest 41133.74 40972.92 +0.3 +5.10% 9% Warsaw 2353.23 2356.49 -0.14 +3.36% % Bucharest 8907.37 8917.19 -0.11 +20.64% % Ljubljana <.SBITOP 891.46 890.47 +0.1 +10.84% > 1% Zagreb 1893.91 1891.84 +0.1 +8.30% 1% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.91 742.59 -0.09 -2.60% 5> % Sofia 582.50 582.29 +0.0 -2.01% 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5990 0.1200 +235 +12bps R> bps 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2400 0.0020 +194 +0bps R> bps 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.4890 -0.0050 +188 -1bps RR> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5830 0.0040 +233 +1bps R> bps 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.8710 0.0010 +257 +0bps R> bps 10-year <PL10YT= 2.2830 0.0010 +268 +0bps RR> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.10 2.00 2.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.41 0.49 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.70 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes