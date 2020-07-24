CEE MARKETS-Central European stocks track global shares down on U.S.-China tensions

By Luiza Ilie BUCHAREST, July 24 (Reuters) - Central European stocks tracked global markets lower on Friday as tensions between the United States and China escalated, denting asset gains in the region after a landmark European Union economic deal. Most currencies in the region also weakened. China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, in retaliation to a U.S. demand this week that it close its Houston consulate. By 0915 GMT, Prague's bluechip index was down 1.5% on the day, Warsaw's fell 1.0%, Budapest's 0.9% and Bucharest's 0.3%. Stocks and currencies in the region had been lifted earlier this week by a 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery package that would see healthy portions sent to Poland, Hungary and Romania. On Friday, market volatility erased some of the gains. The forint was down 0.2% on the day at 347.4000, still well off a record low of 369.54 it hit in April at the peak of the pandemic. The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate for the second consecutive month earlier this week to 0.6% as expected, with Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag saying the current level would maintain financial stability in a sustainable way. "The Hungarian central bank has no exchange rate target, but nonetheless it has to pay attention to the forint's moves," said David Nemeth, an analyst at KH Bank in Budapest in a note. "The biggest threat to the forint is a potential global selloff on markets. But for the time being sentiment is relatively stable on markets." Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty was down 0.2% and the Romanian leu was flat. The Czech crown was 0.1% weaker. Czech business confidence data released on Friday showed a one-month jump of 10.9 points to 84.7, the highest since March.. "Overall the confidence survey gives hope that results of retail sales and industrial output may bring encouraging results," Komercni Banka economist Jana Steckerova said in a note. "If there is no second wave of the pandemic, the Czech economy should have the worst behind it." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1115 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK 26.2970 26.2700 -0.10% -3.29% crown => Hungary <EURHUF 347.530 346.670 -0.25% -4.71% forint => 0 0 Polish <EURPLN 4.4108 4.4007 -0.23% -3.50% zloty => Romanian <EURRON 4.8340 4.8330 -0.02% -0.95% leu => Croatian <EURHRK 7.5150 7.5213 +0.08% -0.93% kuna => Serbian <EURRSD 117.590 117.650 +0.05% -0.02% dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 920.25 934.070 -1.48% -17.51% 0 Budapest 35240.0 35571.7 -0.93% -23.53% 1 2 Warsaw <.WIG20 1802.07 1820.25 -1.00% -16.19% > Buchares 8544.76 8572.01 -0.32% -14.36% t Ljubljan <.SBITO 850.99 853.03 -0.24% -8.09% a P> Zagreb <.CRBEX 1597.02 1610.04 -0.81% -20.84% > Belgrade <.BELEX 649.22 649.16 +0.01% -19.02% 15> Sofia <.SOFIX 440.06 440.63 -0.13% -22.54% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1080 0.0730 +077bp +6bps RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4180 -0.0420 +107bp -6bps RR> s <CZ10YT 0.8420 0.0090 +130bp -1bps 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1250 -0.0010 +079bp -1bps RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7500 -0.0280 +141bp -5bps RR> s <PL10YT 1.3540 0.0040 +181bp -2bps 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.30 0.31 0.34 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.19 0.20 0.22 0.25 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Emelia Matarise)