CEE MARKETS-Central Europe's currencies reverse as rally sputters

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies
reversed direction on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar regained some
ground, curtailing a rally in riskier assets.
    On stock markets, Prague fell from Tuesday's
nine-month low. Warsaw and Budapest edged backed
toward recent multi-month highs.
    The Czech crown and Polish zloty are coming off their
biggest monthly gains since 2009 and 2012, respectively, as
markets have jumped on hopes of vaccines to turn around the
COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.
    The Hungarian forint also retreated on Wednesday after a
jump in the previous session in illiquid markets and amid gains
won against a weaker dollar. 
    Analysts say room for further gains was tight and could only
come in the zloty and forint's case once Poland and Hungary get
settle a row with the European Union, which wants to link funds
from its budget and recovery fund to the rule of law.

    The crown has fallen off highs. It was down 0.2%
at 26.33 to the euro at 1023 GMT. The zloty lost 0.2%
to 4.462 and the forint weakened 0.1% to 356.90.
    "A bit of a correction was expected," a Prague dealer said.
"Monday's end-of-month flow and cancelled bond auctions caused
weakening."
    The Czech Finance Ministry, which has been able to ease up
on borrowing after raising a record amount from markets earlier
this year, on Monday said it would scrap a planned auction of
three bonds due for Wednesday.
    Bond yields were mixed. Forward rate agreements continued to
tick up on the longer end as markets priced in chances the
central bank would return to rate hikes later next year.

    Uncertainties related to the COVID crisis remained bigger
than inflation risks, Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek
Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with Aktualne.cz on
Wednesday.
    Poland's central bank was meeting on Wednesday and widely
expected to keep interest rates on hold.
 
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1123              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.3300  26.2825   -0.18%   -3.41%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  356.900  356.475   -0.12%   -7.22%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4620   4.4540   -0.18%   -4.61%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8717   4.8697   -0.04%   -1.71%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5510   7.5520   +0.01%   -1.40%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.530  117.570   +0.03%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              960.56  964.240   -0.38%  -13.90%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           38885.4  38751.9   +0.34%  -15.62%
                                  1        8           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1866.77  1853.38   +0.72%  -13.18%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9336.75  9286.11   +0.55%   -6.42%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   887.25   885.29   +0.22%   -4.17%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1750.07  1715.22   +2.03%  -13.25%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   713.69   712.07   +0.23%  -10.98%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   428.08   427.87   +0.05%  -24.65%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1320   0.0040   +085bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.8230  -0.0360   +154bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2760  -0.0160   +180bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0900  -0.0240   +081bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4660  -0.0550   +118bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2580  -0.0040   +178bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.40     0.47     0.60     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.69     0.70     0.71     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.21     0.21     0.21     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
   

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
