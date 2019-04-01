CEE MARKETS-Chinese PMI outshines CEE, lifting currencies off multi-week lows

* Czech, Polish PMIs stays in the contraction zone * HGood global mood on China help currencies regain ground * Romanian, Polish central banks seen keeping rates on hold By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Monday after a good Chinese manufacturing PMI for March outshone the region's own, weaker indexes. The Czech PMI dipped further below 50, the reading that separates contraction from growth. At 47.3, it was the lowest since 2012. Even so, the crown gained against the euro to 25.808 by 0818 GMT. Poland's PMI, at 48.7, was also in the negative, but higher than February's figure and forecasts. The zloty drifted off Friday's three-week low of 4.3075. The Hungarian index dropped to 52.4, the lowest since 2016. The forint, which plunged last week after the Hungarian central bank dropped its guidance on gradually tightening policy, strengthened by 0.2 percent against the euro to trade at 321.1. "China is key, and we have seen great PMIs," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and emerging markets research at Commerzbank. "So loose G10 central banks and less fear over a global recession is a good backdrop for emerging markets, and risky assets more widely." In equities markets, Warsaw led gains. Its blue-chip index rose 1.1 percent to a 10-day high. Romania's and Poland's central banks are expected to keep their interest rates on hold at their meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. The leu led gains in the region, rising 0.3 percent to 4.765. Romania's government last week eliminated a link between a new bank tax and the ROBOR interbank interest rates. BUt the Romanian central bank is unlikely to use its regained freedom to increase interest ratesm even though inflation has been higher than expected, analysts said. "The NBR is likely to continue to use liquidity management, and eventually, FX interventions, to deter the depreciation of the Romanian leu - at least for a while," ING analysts said in a note. Poland's March inflation figures released on Friday surprised on the upside. Running at 1.7 percent, annual inflation is still too low to trigger central bank action, analysts said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1018 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8080 25.8190 +0.04% -0.39% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.1000 321.5900 +0.15% -0.00% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3011 4.3066 +0.13% -0.27% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7650 4.7798 +0.31% -2.33% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4280 7.4355 +0.10% -0.24% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8300 117.9300 +0.08% +0.40% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1081.24 1074.390 +0.64% +9.60% 0 Budapest 41850.97 41683.78 +0.40% +6.93% Warsaw 2338.38 2312.09 +1.14% +2.71% Bucharest 8116.18 8045.38 +0.88% +9.92% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.34 867.66 +0.19% +8.09% > Zagreb 1801.47 1797.81 +0.20% +3.01% Belgrade <.BELEX1 732.10 732.92 -0.11% -3.88% 5> Sofia 583.29 583.87 -0.10% -1.88% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7470 -0.1830 +235bps -19bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7970 0.0530 +226bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8510 0.0150 +189bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6980 -0.0970 +230bps -11bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2150 0.0110 +268bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8400 0.0000 +288bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.10 2.14 2.14 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.40 0.47 0.18 Poland 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Karin Strocheckr in London, editing by Larry King)