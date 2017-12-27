CEE MARKETS-Christmas demand helps to lift zloty and forint

* Zloty, forint at strongest level vs euro this month * Regional currencies supported by Christmas demand * Leu eases on likely higher end-year government spending * Improved Czech business sentiment fails to lift crown (Adds leu repo auction and debt issuance, crown decline) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Central Europe's most liquid currencies firmed on Wednesday, buoyed by demand from the millions of eastern Europeans earning euros or sterling in other states and by robust economic growth in the region. Many of the region's workers who live abroad transfer foreign currency home around Christmas, or visit home and spend money earned abroad. The forint and the zloty traded at this month's strongest levels against the euro, gaining 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively, by 1339 GMT. "Christmas spending by those who visited home (from Western countries) can be enough to buoy (regional currencies)..." one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The leu, however, eased a quarter of a percent. It touched 5-week lows at 4.6529 versus the euro ahead of the publication of November government budget data which may show later this week a jump in spending. The leu eased even though the central bank injected only 3.7 billion leus into the interbank market at its one-week repo tender, much less than at recent tenders. The finance ministry said it planned to sell Treasury bills and bonds worth 4.94 billion lei ($1.26 billion) in January, almost four times more than this month. A large bond redemption will, however, unload additional liquidity into the market. Romanian lawmakers proposed a bill on Tuesday to change the criminal code and decriminalise several graft offences. If approved, the change would put an end to an ongoing trial of Liviu Dragnea, head of the ruling Social Democrat Party, who is accused of abuse of office. Parliament will reconvene in February to discuss the proposal. Investors have been worried by judicial reforms in Bucharest and Warsaw, which critics say damage the independence of courts, but those concerns were largely overshadowed by encouraging economic data. Markets also shrugged off the threat of EU sanctions because Hungary would be likely to veto the ultimate sanction of suspending Poland's voting rights in the bloc. In the string of robust figures from the region, the Czech Republic on Wednesday reported a rise in business confidence in December. Prague's main equities index touched its highest in more than six years, rising by 0.3 percent. The crown, however, fell 0.3 percent, and at 25.864 against the euro it touched an 11-week low. It is still up by almost 4.5 percent this year, and along with the zloty, is one of the world's top-performing currencies in 2017. It weakened in recent days as the Czech central bank (CNB) kept interest rates on hold last week, disappointing some holders of long crown positions, though it is expected to continue to increase interest rates next year. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1439 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.864 25.794 -0.27% 4.42% 0 5 Hungary 310.88 311.90 +0.33 -0.66% forint 00 00 % Polish zloty 4.1890 4.1978 +0.21 5.13% % Romanian leu 4.6510 4.6393 -0.25% -2.49% Croatian 7.5370 7.5446 +0.10 0.24% kuna % Serbian 118.45 118.32 -0.11% 4.14% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1084.3 1081.2 +0.30 +17.6 9 0 % 6% Budapest 39068. 39027. +0.10 +22.0 14 55 % 8% Warsaw 2470.2 2445.6 +1.01 +26.8 7 5 % 2% Bucharest 7746.5 7796.5 -0.64% +9.34 8 2 % Ljubljana 793.57 795.56 -0.25% +10.5 9% Zagreb 1839.4 1834.3 +0.28 -7.79% 4 9 % Belgrade 751.46 740.70 +1.45 +4.75 % % Sofia 671.84 665.76 +0.91 +14.5 % 6% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.772 -0.094 +141b -10bps ps 5-year 0.75 0.043 +096b +4bps ps 10-year 1.429 0 +103b +2bps ps Poland 2-year 1.707 -0.008 +234b -2bps ps 5-year 2.629 -0.006 +284b -1bps ps 10-year 3.295 -0.036 +290b -2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.01 1.22 1.34 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.08 0.13 0.19 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.762 1.805 1.906 1.72 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)