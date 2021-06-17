Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Climbing dollar knocks forint, zloty down a rung

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell
on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown sliding,
as the dollar climbed further following a hawkish turn by the
U.S. Federal Reserve that cut into appetite for riskier assets.
    Investors in central Europe are now looking toward Hungarian
and Czech central bank meetings next week, with both sets of
policymakers signalling rate hikes ahead.
    A Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast a 25 basis point rise
in the Hungarian base rate at the bank's June 22 meeting, which
would make it the first in the European Union to tighten
monetary policy after the pandemic.
    The Czech central bank's meeting is scheduled a day later.
    The outlook for regional rate hikes has boosted the two
currencies that have lead gains in central Europe in the first
half of the year, although the Fed's signal to tighten policy
sooner than expected has taken some of the shine off.
    By 0959 GMT, the forint fell 0.8% to a one-month
low of 353.90 versus the euro. 
    The crown slipped 0.2% to 25.49 per euro,
rebounding slightly from session lows as some investors took the
drop as an entry point ahead of the central bank meeting next
week.
    "We saw a bigger amount of (euro) selling orders when the
crown hit session lows above the psychological 25.500 level," a
dealer said. "We are back in waiting mode (for the) central bank
next week."
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty fell 0.6% and has
continued to slip since the country's central bank kept rates on
hold last Wednesday.
    A statement after the decision and a Friday press conference
by governor Adam Glapinski showed no signs of a shift towards a
more hawkish bias despite inflation spiking to similar levels in
central European neighbours.
    The bloc's stock markets were mixed, with Prague and
Budapest climbing half a percent, while Warsaw
shedding a similar amount.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1159              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  25.4900  25.4500   -0.16%   +2.90%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  353.900  351.170   -0.77%   +2.49%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5350   4.5086   -0.58%   +0.53%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.9240   4.9235   -0.01%   -1.20%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4920   7.4975   +0.07%   +0.74%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.450  117.550   +0.09%   +0.10%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1175.63  1171.36   +0.36%   +14.46
                                          00                 %
 .BUX    Budapest           48759.0  48525.7   +0.48%   +15.80
                                  6        4                 %
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2212.37  2225.27   -0.58%   +11.51
                   >                                         %
 .BETI   Buchares           11653.5  11596.3   +0.49%   +18.85
         t                        4        8                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO  1144.74  1149.41   -0.41%   +27.07
 P       a         P>                                        %
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1989.99  1993.10   -0.16%   +14.41
                   >                                         %
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   779.27   782.32   -0.39%   +4.10%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   550.09   548.00   +0.38%   +22.92
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.3940   0.1350   +106bp   +12bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.6130   0.0440   +220bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.7380   0.0400   +191bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.3850   0.0650   +105bp    +5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.2930   0.0470   +188bp    +2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.7890   0.0420   +196bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.78     1.05     1.38     0.43
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.43     1.69     1.84     0.93
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.35     0.51     0.72     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in
Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
