CEE MARKETS-Climbing dollar knocks forint, zloty down a rung

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown sliding, as the dollar climbed further following a hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve that cut into appetite for riskier assets. Investors in central Europe are now looking toward Hungarian and Czech central bank meetings next week, with both sets of policymakers signalling rate hikes ahead. A Reuters poll on Wednesday forecast a 25 basis point rise in the Hungarian base rate at the bank's June 22 meeting, which would make it the first in the European Union to tighten monetary policy after the pandemic. The Czech central bank's meeting is scheduled a day later. The outlook for regional rate hikes has boosted the two currencies that have lead gains in central Europe in the first half of the year, although the Fed's signal to tighten policy sooner than expected has taken some of the shine off. By 0959 GMT, the forint fell 0.8% to a one-month low of 353.90 versus the euro. The crown slipped 0.2% to 25.49 per euro, rebounding slightly from session lows as some investors took the drop as an entry point ahead of the central bank meeting next week. "We saw a bigger amount of (euro) selling orders when the crown hit session lows above the psychological 25.500 level," a dealer said. "We are back in waiting mode (for the) central bank next week." Elsewhere, the Polish zloty fell 0.6% and has continued to slip since the country's central bank kept rates on hold last Wednesday. A statement after the decision and a Friday press conference by governor Adam Glapinski showed no signs of a shift towards a more hawkish bias despite inflation spiking to similar levels in central European neighbours. The bloc's stock markets were mixed, with Prague and Budapest climbing half a percent, while Warsaw shedding a similar amount. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1159 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.4900 25.4500 -0.16% +2.90% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 353.900 351.170 -0.77% +2.49% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5350 4.5086 -0.58% +0.53% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9240 4.9235 -0.01% -1.20% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4920 7.4975 +0.07% +0.74% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.450 117.550 +0.09% +0.10% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1175.63 1171.36 +0.36% +14.46 00 % .BUX Budapest 48759.0 48525.7 +0.48% +15.80 6 4 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2212.37 2225.27 -0.58% +11.51 > % .BETI Buchares 11653.5 11596.3 +0.49% +18.85 t 4 8 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1144.74 1149.41 -0.41% +27.07 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1989.99 1993.10 -0.16% +14.41 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 779.27 782.32 -0.39% +4.10% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 550.09 548.00 +0.38% +22.92 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.3940 0.1350 +106bp +12bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.6130 0.0440 +220bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.7380 0.0400 +191bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.3850 0.0650 +105bp +5bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.2930 0.0470 +188bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.7890 0.0420 +196bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.78 1.05 1.38 0.43 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.43 1.69 1.84 0.93 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.35 0.51 0.72 0.21 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)