CEE MARKETS-CPI jump fails to lift crown, Polish cbank confirms loose stance

June Czech annual inflation rises to 2.6 pct, eight-month high * Crown joins zloty, forint decline despite rate expectations * Polish central bank retains loose stance as expected * Romanian inflation flat at five-year highs, leu remains steady By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - Global trade war fears caused the Czech crown to weaken on Wednesday, even though the country's inflation rate rose more than expected in June, increasing the chances interest rates will go up. The zloty also fell as the Polish central bank (NBP) retained its loose monetary policy stance at its meeting, as expected. The currencies fell as the United States threatened to impose tariffs on more Chinese goods and China said it would retaliate. The prospect of an escalating trade war made riskier assets in emerging economies less attractive. The Czech Republic's annual inflation rate picked up to 2.6 percent last month from 2.2 percent in May, widening the gap between the rate and the Czech central bank's 2 percent target. The Czech jobless rate dropped below 3 percent, indicating that rising wages in one of the European Union's tightest labour markets may continue to drive up prices. The figures added to expectations the central bank (CNB) will raise rates further. After an increase in its benchmark rate just two weeks ago, it may deliver the next as soon as its next meeting, in August. "If the koruna (crown) remains weak, the CNB will again increase rates in the second half of this year," Erste analyst Jan Zemlicka said in a note. "Even August cannot be ruled out". The crown,the zloty and the forint eased in tandem by 0.4 percent against the euro by 1500 GMT, the region's stock indices mostly dropped and government bond prices rose. Trading at 25.9 versus the euro, the crown remained much weaker than the CNB's 25.2 forecast for the second quarter of the year. Poland also reported earlier that inflation picked up in June, but the 1.9 percent rate was in the lower half of the central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target. The NBP lowered its inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2020 on Wednesday, but raised the numbers for 2019. Tame core inflation below 1 percent makes a rise in the NBP's rates unlikely this year and next, Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. NBP Governor Adam Glapinski said the zloty had strong fundamentals. He said rates could stay on hold at record lows this year and next, and said he saw higher chances now that they would not change in 2020 either. Elsewhere, the less liquid leu was steady after Romania released a flat 5.4 percent annual inflation figure for June. The figure was lower than expected and the rate is expected to decline fast in the rest of the year, but the Romanian central bank may further raise interest rates as early as next month, Erste analyst Eugen Sinca said in a note.