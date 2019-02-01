CEE MARKETS-Crown bucks currencies' retreat, PMIs gloomier

* Czech and Polish PMIs still indicate economic contraction * Currencies mostly ease in a correction of past days' rally * Czech crown, a recent underperformer, remains steady (Adds Czech crown's rise, analyst comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday, shrugging off mixed manufacturing data, as investors took profits following a rally triggered by Wednesday's dovish Federal Reserve comments. The Czech crown, a recent underperformer, bucked the fall, bouncing back from a technical support level. Earlier this week, the region's assets benefited from a selling of the dollar as global markets priced out future U.S. interest rate hikes, although the dollar regained some ground by late on Thursday. The forint, which got additional support from hawkish Hungarian central bank comments in January, was worst hit in Friday's retreat, shedding half a percent against the euro, to trade at 317.6. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield was down 10 basis points at 2.64 percent, an eight-month low, dipping below its Polish peer which traded at 2.73 percent. The Polish zloty shed 0.2 percent against the euro. Trading at 4.2717, it was off a six-month high set at 4.255 on Thursday. The Romanian leu eased by 0.35 percent to 4.7536 to the euro. Both the forint and the zloty - Central Europe's most liquid currencies - were hit by profit taking, even though Hungary and Poland's January manufacturing indices (PMIs) reflected a diverging outlook. The Polish PMI stood at 48.2, which was above expectations, but still indicated a continuing slowdown, while Hungary's PMI at 54 still showed optimism that economic growth could stay around 4 percent. "In Hungary, the domestic market pulls the manufacturing industry, and this time its influence looks stronger than the Czech or Polish," said Peter Virovacz, ING analyst in Budapest. While surging wages are helping the region's economies grow, a slowdown in the euro zone is worsening their export outlook. The Czech PMI fell more than expected to 49 in January, a six-year low, and continued to indicate economic contraction. The Czech crown still firmed by 0.3 percent to 25.679 against the euro, and rebounded from a one-month low against the zloty. It has underperformed recently after signs of economic slowdown in the euro zone and comments from Czech rate setters that curbed expectations for further Czech rate hikes. Even though few market participants now expect the Czech central bank (CNB) to increase its rates again at its meeting on Feb. 7, the crown rebounded, partly because a big corporate player stopped selling it in the market, traders said. The crown's weakness could trigger a rate hike based on the 2018 pattern, but Europe's economic risks will make the CNB cautious, KBC analysts said in a note. "The correlation between the strength of the koruna (crown) and the interest rate settings... will not work for some time," they said. The Polish and Romanian central banks are widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at their meetings next week. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1358 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6790 25.7500 +0.28% +0.11% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.6000 315.9500 -0.52% +1.10% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2717 4.2620 -0.23% +0.42% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7536 4.7370 -0.35% -2.10% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4135 7.4223 +0.12% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4500 118.4500 +0.00% -0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1044.14 1043.550 +0.06% +5.84% 0 Budapest 40566.27 40855.56 -0.71% +3.65% Warsaw 2378.37 2380.11 -0.07% +4.47% Bucharest 7000.40 6950.84 +0.71% -5.19% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 832.54 832.65 -0.01% +3.52% > Zagreb 1762.21 1761.79 +0.02% +0.77% Belgrade <.BELEX1 715.07 714.63 +0.06% -6.12% 5> Sofia 584.55 585.76 -0.21% -1.67% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8720 0.1520 +245bps +17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5690 -0.0360 +192bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.6720 -0.0280 +152bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4990 0.0050 +208bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1530 0.0060 +251bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7530 0.0220 +261bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.08 2.11 2.13 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.48 0.68 0.15 Poland 1.73 1.72 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Susan Fenton)