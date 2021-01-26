Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Crown bucks FX weakening, forint down before central bank meets

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded towards a
five-month high on Tuesday after the Czech central bank kept
open the chances of rate hikes this year, while other central
European currencies weakened on concerns over roadblocks to a
$1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.
    In Hungary, the forint was down 0.2% at 358.40 to
the euro by 1003 GMT before a central bank meeting where
analysts expect rates to stay on hold after a recent warning
from a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified
amid the pandemic.
    "In recent months, Hungary suffered re-acceleration in core
inflation indicators," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
    "Temporary or not, this could easily spook the FX market and
put pressure on the forint exchange rate because Hungary now has
the track record of failing to curb inflation for over two
years."
    "Overall, the inflation outlook remains troubled enough so
that significant monetary easing from here would be expected
only under special circumstances, for example a dire crisis in
the real economy, which is not the case right now."
    Elsewhere, the crown recovered 0.2% to 26.104 per
euro, not far from the five-month peak at 26.055 the Czech
currency hit on Monday. 
    Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying in an
interview with Bloomberg news agency that Czech policymakers may
raise interest rates up to twice this year.
    The Czech central bank was in the middle of rate tightening
before the pandemic struck, which forced it to cut its main rate
by 200 basis points, to 0.25%. It is still the most hawkish
central bank in the region.
    Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate
by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Jan. 15, adding to a fast fall in
bond yields since elections late last year. 
    That vote delivered a centre-right government and has cut
some of the risks around the country's large fiscal deficits.
    Romanian 10-year bond yields have dropped to 2.85% from
3.37% seen in mid-December.
    At the same time, Hungarian yields have risen amid higher
issuance and an increase in U.S. yields, cutting the spread
between Hungarian and Romanian paper to around 50 basis points
from around 120 bps.
    Hungarian yields though have started moving lower.
    "At the beginning of the year there was some hesitancy, but
the direction is clear now, foreign investors have returned," a
Budapest trader said.
    

                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1103              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.1040  26.1460   +0.16%   +0.48%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  358.400  357.570   -0.23%   +1.21%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5500   4.5432   -0.15%   +0.20%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8750   4.8741   -0.02%   -0.21%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5620   7.5640   +0.03%   -0.19%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.600   +0.09%   +0.06%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1060.15  1061.07   -0.09%   +3.21%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           43555.6  43188.9   +0.85%   +3.44%
                                  8        4           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1941.94  1945.78   -0.20%   -2.12%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10285.1  10321.3   -0.35%   +4.89%
         t                        5        8           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   938.17   936.87   +0.14%   +4.14%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1786.53  1779.19   +0.41%   +2.72%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   733.01   732.32   +0.09%   -2.08%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   504.13   503.37   +0.15%   +12.65
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2350  -0.0130   +096bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7470  -0.0450   +149bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2630  -0.0120   +180bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0230  -0.0300   +075bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.3810  -0.0130   +112bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.1830  -0.0010   +172bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.38     0.43     0.61     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.76     0.78     0.80     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.17     0.18     0.19     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest,
and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up