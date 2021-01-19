Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Crown climbs to 2-wk high, other currencies move in narrow range

    PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged up to a
two-week high on Tuesday, the biggest mover among central
European currencies, most of which drifted sideways, while stock
markets took a breather after an early-2021 rally.
    The crown was up 0.1% at 26.139 to the euro at
0953 GMT, boosted by a weaker dollar that buoyed the region.
    The Polish zloty slipped less than 0.1% to 4.534
per euro, after the central bank's comments last week on the
possibility of further interest rate cuts.
    Warsaw stocks lost 0.3%, while Budapest
edged up 0.2% and Prague was virtually flat, giving up earlier
gains.
    Stocks have largely paused in a rally seen at the end of
2020 that continued into the early days of the new year.
Currencies have shifted into tight ranges.
    Overall, some dealers said trade was shifting to a risk-off
zone, with markets watching what economic toll the latest wave
of the pandemic and the shift to a new U.S. administration in
the White House would have.
    "The mood is a bit more risk-averse now, the rally in
emerging stocks stopped, stocks started to move sideways and
currencies followed that," a Budapest trader said.
    The Hungarian forint was flat at 359.35 per euro.
    Romania's leu was also flat but trending weaker
after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest
rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday.
    A dovish shift in Poland in the past month has also weighed
on the zloty. 
    Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday
the base scenario was no change in borrowing costs, but he also
said rates could drop below zero if the coronavirus pandemic
causes further, significant damage to the economy.
    "We maintain our expectations of stabilisation of the
EUR/PLN exchange rate around 4.53," Bank Millennium said. 
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1053              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.1390  26.1620   +0.09%   +0.34%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  359.350  359.455   +0.03%   +0.94%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5335   4.5320   -0.03%   +0.57%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8746   4.8742   -0.01%   -0.20%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5640   7.5550   -0.12%   -0.22%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.470  117.580   +0.09%   +0.09%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1074.28  1074.97   -0.06%   +4.59%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           44854.1  44755.5   +0.22%   +6.52%
                                  1        9           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2016.99  2023.74   -0.33%   +1.66%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10231.9  10183.9   +0.47%   +4.35%
         t                        1        9           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   949.66   951.13   -0.15%   +5.42%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1819.08  1819.99   -0.05%   +4.59%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   731.63   732.33   -0.10%   -2.27%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   472.09   470.35   +0.37%   +5.49%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.2380  -0.0300   +095bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7750  -0.0370   +149bp    -4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2590  -0.0120   +177bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0320  -0.0700   +074bp    -7bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.3440  -0.0490   +106bp    -6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.1970  -0.0010   +171bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.38     0.42     0.53     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.75     0.77     0.79     0.75
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.16     0.15     0.16     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
