CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as inflation drop cuts likelihood of rate hike
December 11, 2017 / 10:57 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as inflation drop cuts likelihood of rate hike

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Czech annual inflation falls to 2.6 pct from 2.9 pct
    * Fall reduces chance of another CNB rate hike on Dec. 21
    * Forint again approaches one-year low
    * Romanian interbank rates retreat from multi-year highs

    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies eased on Monday, bitten by Czech data showing lower
inflation, reducing the chance of another rate rise by the Czech
central bank (CNB) this month.
    Czech annual inflation dropped to 2.6 percent in November
from 2.9 percent in October.
    The Czech crown eased by 0.15 percent to 25.594
against the euro at 0947 GMT.
    The inflation figure was in line with expectations.
    It is still well above the 2 percent target, but the decline
still makes it less likely that the CNB, the region's most
hawkish central bank, will raise rates again at its Dec. 21
meeting after two increases since August.
    "Tightening (rates) is appropriate but does not demand any
urgent steps. December's CNB policy meeting will be exciting but
is not likely to bring a change in rates," said Pavel Sobisek,
UniCredit's chief economist in Prague.
    A further interest rate increase is expected to strengthen
the crown next year. The crown has been the world's
top-performing currency this year with a 5.5 percent gain
against the euro.
    CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok last week said the rise in interest
rates would be gentle and gradual next year. 
    The forint eased in tandem with the crown.
    It approached one-year lows reached on Friday at 315.14
against the euro after November inflation data signalled the
Hungarian central bank is unlikely to change its ultra-loose
monetary stance.
    Wages have surged in Hungary, like elsewhere in the region,
but there has been no impact yet, Raiffeisen analyst Zoltan
Torok said in a note.
    Inflation could rise from November's 2.5 percent, but
forecasts still point downwards rather than upwards,
underpinning the central bank's super-easy monetary policy, he
added.
    The zloty eased slightly, but at 4.2045 it remains
near six-month highs.
    It performed well this year thanks to strong and balanced
Polish economic growth, coupled with expectations for central
bank rate increases to start late next year.
    On Friday, as expected, the Polish parliament approved an
overhaul of the judiciary -- defying threats of legal action
from the EU -- and Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was
designated as the new prime minister. 
    In Romania, where a similar judiciary overhaul triggered
protests over the weekend, the leu was little changed.
    Investors waited for guidance from the central bank on
whether it wants to cut or increase liquidity in interbank
markets, where the three-month benchmark rate was
bid at 1.71 percent, down from last week's three-year high of
1.75 percent.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1047 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.594  25.554  -0.15%   5.52%
                                 0       5          
 Hungary                    314.35  313.82  -0.17%  -1.76%
 forint                         00      00          
 Polish zloty               4.2045  4.2020  -0.06%   4.74%
 Romanian leu               4.6322  4.6316  -0.01%  -2.10%
 Croatian                   7.5425  7.5508   +0.11   0.17%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.68  119.62  -0.05%   3.07%
 dinar                          00      00          
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1061.7  1062.3  -0.05%   +15.2
                                 8       5              1%
 Budapest                   38190.  38232.  -0.11%   +19.3
                                38      56              3%
 Warsaw                     2409.5  2408.8   +0.03   +23.7
                                 3       3       %      0%
 Bucharest                  7691.7  7693.5  -0.02%   +8.56
                                 1       5               %
 Ljubljana                  780.37  780.04   +0.04   +8.75
                                                 %       %
 Zagreb                     1850.5  1849.1   +0.08  -7.23%
                                 9       4       %  
 Belgrade                   742.54  741.79   +0.10   +3.51
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      665.00  665.29  -0.04%   +13.4
                                                        0%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    0.066  -0.007   +080b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.795   0.062   +117b   +6bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.409  -0.015   +111b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.656  -0.006   +239b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.626  -0.013   +300b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.223  -0.025   +293b   -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR       1    1.18    1.32       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.03    0.06     0.1    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.78    1.83    1.93    1.72
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Lidia Kelly
in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman)

