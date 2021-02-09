CEE MARKETS-Crown eases off 11-month high as FX, stocks cool

PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased a touch on Tuesday, with the Czech crown off 11-month highs after a rally fuelled by chances of interest rates hikes later this year. Stock markets in Prague and Budapest were off around two-week highs as a risk rally on the back of global recovery hopes and COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs paused. The crown has gained 1.3% since Feb. 1. It was bid 0.05% lower at 25.717 to the euro at 1007 GMT. Czech markets have priced in chances of a rate hike in around half a year, according to forward rate agreements. Rates, though, eased a touch for a second straight day after a jump last week. ING in a trade note on Monday recommended receiving a 1-year interest rate swap (IRS). "The recent hawkish frontloaded repricing of the (central bank) CNB outlook seems too aggressive and, after the large moves on Thursday and Friday… the outlook for the next three months suggests lower front end CZK rates. We don't expect the CNB to turn more hawkish from here in coming months," it said. The Czech National Bank at a policy meeting last Thursday left the door open to tightening later in 2021 - in contrast to others in central Europe - but said longer-than-expected lockdowns in the pandemic were a risk. Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last Friday rates in central Europe's biggest economy were most likely to stay unchanged in coming months. In December, the bank had intervened against zloty strength and Glapinski had raised chances of a rate cut in the first quarter, if necessary. The zloty has firmed with some intervention worries dissipating. It was down a touch at 4.477 per euro on Tuesday, hanging near levels last seen in mid-December. "The EUR / PLN exchange rate fluctuates around the lower limit of the downward channel, ie the level of 4.473 and although the zloty has arguments for strengthening, today it may be difficult for it to break the above-mentioned barrier," Bank Millennium said. In Hungary, the forint retreated a fourth straight day from a seven-week high hit last week. Czech lender MONETA Money Bank gained half a percent to 76 crowns, its highest since Jan. 25 when shares jumped after billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF group renewed an attempt to gain majority control. PPF launched a voluntary share offer on Monday at a price of 80 crowns. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1107 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.7170 25.7030 -0.05% +1.99% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 358.700 358.580 -0.03% +1.12% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4773 4.4768 -0.01% +1.83% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8750 4.8748 -0.00% -0.21% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5600 7.5575 -0.03% -0.17% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.480 117.580 +0.09% +0.08% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1058.49 1062.60 -0.39% +3.05% 00 .BUX Budapest 44134.5 44215.9 -0.18% +4.81% 6 7 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1950.67 1952.10 -0.07% -1.68% > .BETI Buchares 10705.9 10677.8 +0.26% +9.18% t 5 7 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 943.38 946.25 -0.30% +4.72% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1792.37 1792.93 -0.03% +3.05% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 732.17 733.22 -0.14% -2.20% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 494.40 494.39 +0.00% +10.47 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.3000 -0.0610 +101bp -5bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.0080 -0.0370 +170bp -3bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.4540 -0.0520 +191bp -4bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1280 -0.0260 +084bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.4240 -0.0540 +112bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.2320 -0.0260 +168bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.44 0.63 0.76 0.36 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.80 0.84 0.75 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.22 0.24 0.22 0.21 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices *********************************** *************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)