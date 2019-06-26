CEE MARKETS-Crown eases off 9-month high, Czech rates seen on hold

* Crown joins CEE fx easing as dollar rebounds on Fed comments * Czech central bank seen keeping rates on hold * Crown is off 9-month highs reached on technical factors * Dovish ECB signals play key role in CEE central bank decisions By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - The crown retreated from 9-month highs reached against the euro in the previous session as the Czech central bank (CNB) was expected to keep rates on hold at its meeting on Wednesday, and dollar buying weakened Central European currencies. Demand for the dollar often influences the region's units. Funds flowed into the greenback after a Federal Reserve official tempered expectations for aggressive monetary easing. The forint and the zloty shed 0.2% against the euro by 0831 GMT. The crown eased 0.1% to 25.497, still near Tuesday's 9-month highs of 25.435. The CNB, after delivering its eighth interest rate hike in two years in early May, is expected to keep its 2% two-week repo rate on hold in its decision due at 1100 GMT. Technical factors rather than monetary tightening expectations boosted the crown on Tuesday as some speculative positions were closed so as to stop losses, after the currency crossed 25.52-25.53 versus the euro, one dealer said. Positions are also closed in the market because the end of the half year is near. "I would not expect anything market-moving from the CNB today, after all, they can be quite happy with the crown at these levels," the dealer said. Earlier expectations for deeper Fed rate cuts and last week's dovish comments from the European Central Bank were positive to currencies in the European Union's eastern wing. Economies in the region grow faster than euro zone peers, and a fast catch-up with higher Western wages has boosted consumer prices in the past months. Dovish policy signals from the ECB, however, indicated that import prices could help moderate inflation. The National Bank of Hungary cited those signals after its meeting on Tuesday as a justification for keeping rates on hold despite a rise in annual inflation near the top of its 2-4% target range, while it said it would continue to watch incoming economic data. While most analysts expect Czech rates to stay on hold in the rest of the year, some market participants do not rule out dovish noise from the CNB. "We expect CPI to peak mainly due to considerable base effects related to energy prices and the headline rate to fall back towards the CNB 2% mid-target point in the upcoming months (similar to Hungary)," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. "This coupled with signs of economic moderation should prompt a moderate CNB easing cycle as early as Q1 2020; our call has received additional support recently on the heels of another ECB (& FED) dovish push," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4970 25.4780 -0.07% +0.82% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.6500 322.9500 -0.22% -0.79% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2635 4.2545 -0.21% +0.61% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7202 4.7199 -0.01% -1.40% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3950 7.3975 +0.03% +0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7600 117.8400 +0.07% +0.46% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1037.57 1040.050 -0.24% +5.17% 0 Budapest 40176.95 40061.95 +0.29% +2.65% Warsaw 2305.32 2303.31 +0.09% +1.26% Bucharest 8588.95 8594.90 -0.07% +16.32% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 889.24 890.23 -0.11% +10.57% > Zagreb 1903.10 1905.02 -0.10% +8.82% Belgrade <.BELEX1 721.69 722.28 -0.08% -5.25% 5> Sofia 574.27 575.34 -0.19% -3.40% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5490 0.0760 +229bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3540 0.0600 +201bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.5210 -0.0250 +184bps -4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5730 0.0010 +232bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.9330 0.0040 +259bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.3460 0.0280 +267bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.17 2.06 1.96 2.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.42 0.52 0.24 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Alexandra Hudson)