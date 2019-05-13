CEE MARKETS-Crown falls as Czech inflation slows, trade war fears return

* Trade war fears, Czech CPI drop weigh on currencies * Leu bucks weaker market after surprise rise in Romanian CPI * Polish, Romanian central banks seen holding fire * Q1 GDP growth data seen showing slowdown except for Hungary By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies and stocks eased on Monday as the Czech Republic published lower-than-expected inflation data and the U.S.-China trade talks ran into a deadlock over the week-end. The crown and the forint were 0.2% down against the euro by 0808 GMT and the zloty weakened by 0.1%. The crown touched a 6-week low of 25.79 as Czech inflation unexpectedly slowed to 2.8% in April. The Czech central bank (CNB) increased its interest rates for the eighth time in two years early this month after inflation rose well above its 2% target. Monday's CPI figures add to expectations that the central bank is likely to pause its rate hikes for the rest of the year but could move either way later. If Britain quits the European Union without a deal or the euro zone economy slows, the CNB's next move may be a cut, Erste group analyst Jiri Polansky said in a note. "On the other hand, recovery in the Euro Area could "persuade" the CNB to hike," he added. Other currencies in the region also eased. Equity indexes in Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw shed about 0.3%. The trade war between the world's two biggest economies weakens emerging market assets as investors avoid risk. The resulting worry over global growth weighs on inflation and interest rate expectations. Luxury car makers Daimler AG and BMW are putting their investments in Hungary on hold as the industry struggles with lower demand and the threat of higher auto tariffs by the United States on car imports from Europe. U.S. President Donald Trump is due to meet visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later on Monday. First-quarter economic output figures due from the region's main economies later this week are likely to show growth in the region still outpaced the euro zone though at a slower rate except for Hungary, where analysts project steady 5.1% annual growth. The Polish and Romanian central banks are expected to keep their interest rates on hold on Wednesday. A rise in Polish inflation to 2.2% in April could give the Monetary Policy Council's hawks ammunition, analysts said, but inflation is still well within the 1.5-3.5% target range. Monday's Romanian figures showing a surprise rise in annual inflation to 4.1% in April, the region's highest level, create a chance for a rate hike, analysts said. But it is more likely that the bank will keep liquidity tight in leu markets to fight inflation, and support the currency via market interventions if needed, they said. The leu bucked the weaker regional trend, trading at 4.76 versus the euro. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1008 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7850 25.7400 -0.17% -0.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.3300 323.7500 -0.18% -1.00% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3040 4.2989 -0.12% -0.33% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7600 4.7615 +0.03% -2.23% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4055 7.4055 +0.00% +0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8500 117.9500 +0.08% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1048.33 1049.640 -0.12% +6.26% 0 Budapest 40923.39 41068.21 -0.35% +4.56% Warsaw 2186.23 2191.91 -0.26% -3.97% Bucharest 8282.42 8304.58 -0.27% +12.17% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 866.55 868.67 -0.24% +7.75% > Zagreb 1839.94 1840.78 -0.05% +5.21% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.85 731.71 -0.12% -4.05% 5> Sofia 571.50 571.54 -0.01% -3.86% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7200 -0.0600 +235bps -6bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7440 -0.0510 +222bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8550 -0.0060 +191bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6570 -0.0060 +228bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2580 -0.0170 +274bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8870 -0.0160 +295bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.25 2.26 2.26 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.50 0.67 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)