CEE MARKETS-Crown falls despite rate hike as lira's tumble hits CEE

By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The crown weakened even though the Czech central bank raised interest rates again on Thursday, as the Turkish lira's plunge led to selling in Central Europe's currency markets as well. The central bank raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, its fifth increase since August last year to fight inflation, which ran at 2.6 percent in June, above the bank's 2 percent target. But the crown retreated from 10-week highs reached in the morning at 25.548 against the euro. Trading at 25.64, it shed 0.3 percent by 1321 GMT, leading a weakening of Central European currencies. The zloty shed a quarter of a percent, the forint 0.2 percent and the leu 0.1 percent. They were pulled down by a decline in appetite for currencies in emerging markets as the lira fell to record lows after Washington imposed sanctions on two of President Tayyip Erdogan's ministers. "This is the lira ... Also, the dollar strengthens as the Fed is seen increasing rates in September, but that is not a surprise," one Budapest-base currency dealer said. Despite the weakening, the region's currencies remained near multi-week highs reached in recent days, after investors closed some of the selling positions opened in the past months when the dollar rallied in global markets. Markets had priced in Thursday's hike, and investors closely watched the bank's new forecasts and comments on Thursday to see what to expect in terms of the size and pace of further tightening. "The new forecast shows actually only one more rate hike in the rest of 2018 and the market was probably expecting a more hawkish interest rate path projection in the CNB forecast," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said. He said rising interest rates would still help the crown, which could perform better than the CNB's new forecast of 25.8 on average for the third quarter. The crown has weakened 0.4 percent against the euro since the end of 2017. The currencies of Hungary and Poland, where monetary policy remains loose, have shed 3.3 and 2.3 percent, respectively. Hungary sold more government bonds than planned at its auctions on Thursday, but yields rose after a retreat in the past weeks as the dollar's earlier rally lost steam. The yield on five-year Hungarian debt was fixed at 2.78 percent, up 9 basis points from Wednesday.