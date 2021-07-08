Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint around two-month lows, Polish central bank eyed

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian
forint fell to around two-month lows on Thursday amid a risk-off
retreat in markets, failing to capitalise on data bolstering a
case for more rate hikes in those countries.
    In Poland, the zloty slipped 0.1% before a central
bank meeting expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Markets
will be looking for signs of when the bank could start
normalising policy. 
    Romania's leu held steady, at 4.927 per euro, a
day after the country's central bank left rates unchanged, too,
but said it was assessing a timeline for a return to policy
normalisation.
    Central Europe is facing strong inflationary pressures as
economies come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and recover this
year. Hungary's headline inflation rate hit its highest level
since 2012 in June, data showed on Thursday. 
    Both the Czech and Hungarian central banks jumped ahead of
others in the European Union last month to begin raising
interest rates amid strong inflationary pressures. Polish and
Romanian rate setters have so far resisted.
    The Hungarian inflation data, along with strong May retail
sales figures in the Czech Republic published on Thursday,
backed expectations of more hikes in both countries - which
should provide some resistance to further currency weakening.
    Despite this, currencies slipped on Thursday in the global
risk-off move on expectations U.S. policymakers are moving
toward tapering asset purchases as soon as this year.

    The forint fell 0.3% to 358.35 to the euro and the
crown eased 0.2% to 25.83.
    A Prague dealer said the crown might be hitting the bottom
of its retreat seen so far in July. "I would expect it will not
be too easy to (move weaker)," the dealer said.
    Eyes in the region were turning to Poland's central bank, as
well as the European Central Bank, which is set to release a
strategy update that could see it allow for higher inflation.
    Some analysts have said Poland could soon turn hawkish. In
an interview published on Sunday, Governor Adam Glapinski said
demand-driven inflation that would require a response from the
central bank could appear in autumn at the earliest.
    Polish bond yields were lower before the meeting.
    Stock markets were also weaker after a dip in global shares.
 Warsaw blue chips led losses, falling
1.2%.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1052              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  25.8300  25.7880   -0.16%   +1.54%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  358.350  357.195   -0.32%   +1.22%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5410   4.5361   -0.11%   +0.40%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.9272   4.9278   +0.01%   -1.26%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4890   7.4865   -0.03%   +0.78%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.490  117.585   +0.08%   +0.07%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1155.55  1157.91   -0.20%   +12.50
                                          00                 %
 .BUX    Budapest           47407.0  47574.3   -0.35%   +12.59
                                  7        7                 %
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2258.91  2285.79   -1.18%   +13.86
                   >                                         %
 .BETI   Buchares           11884.8  11933.7   -0.41%   +21.20
         t                        2        4                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO  1129.93  1134.37   -0.39%   +25.43
 P       a         P>                                        %
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1970.63  1969.68   +0.05%   +13.30
                   >                                         %
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   774.23   774.44   -0.03%   +3.42%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   554.68   553.86   +0.15%   +23.94
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.4190  -0.0610   +111bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.6240  -0.0770   +225bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.7840  -0.0190   +213bp    +3bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.3710  -0.0430   +106bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.2100  -0.0510   +184bp    -1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.6110  -0.0180   +195bp    +3bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     1.03     1.33     1.58     0.66
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.63     2.06     2.24     1.05
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.30     0.48     0.70     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in
Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
