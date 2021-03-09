Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint lead FX rebound as cooler dollar gives relief

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed around
0.7% on Tuesday to recover from a three-month low and lead
central Europe higher as currencies corrected following several
days of weakening.
    Stocks were also mostly on the rebound with global markets
taking some relief from a drop in U.S. bond yields. The U.S.
dollar's weakening from multi-month highs gave a boost to
currencies.
    The crown was the biggest gainer while Hungary's forint
 had risen 0.4% to 366.43 to the euro by 1003 GMT,
moving away from a four-month low hit in the previous session. 
    It was helped also by headline inflation data rising as
expected, although markets see interest rate stability ahead.

    "February inflation data is in line with expectations, and
the euro-dollar rate seems to have bottomed out, which helps the
forint," a Budapest-based trader said.
    Central European currencies have been under pressure in the
past month as the region seeks to contain or slow the spread of
COVID-19 infections and lockdown measures stay in place longer.
The Czech Republic has been particularly hard hit.
    Dollar strength has added to the pressure.
    The crown, after firming earlier in the year on market bets
of interest rate hikes later in 2021, has lost as much as 3%
since mid-February.
    It recovered to 26.245 to the euro on Tuesday after hitting
a low of 26.44 on Monday.
    "We maybe got a bit too far already (in the move to weaker
levels)," one dealer said.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty rose 0.3% to 4.584 per
euro as part of the correction.
    Warsaw stocks led equity gains, with the blue-chip
index gaining over 1%.
     
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1103              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.2450  26.4160   +0.65%   -0.06%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  366.430  368.010   +0.43%   -1.01%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5839   4.5963   +0.27%   -0.54%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8850   4.8865   +0.03%   -0.41%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5780   7.5795   +0.02%   -0.40%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.530  117.590   +0.05%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1062.05  1065.05   -0.28%   +3.40%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           43543.0  43540.3   +0.01%   +3.41%
                                  3        6           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1987.20  1965.25   +1.12%   +0.16%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10535.0  10566.4   -0.30%   +7.44%
         t                        6        0           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   991.34   990.23   +0.11%   +10.04
 P       a         P>                                        %
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1845.83  1846.65   -0.04%   +6.13%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   747.78   748.58   -0.11%   -0.11%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   490.48   494.08   -0.73%   +9.60%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.5310  -0.1470   +122bp   -14bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.3750  -0.0430   +199bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.8180  -0.0260   +213bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0920  -0.0350   +078bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.8570  -0.0460   +147bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.5660  -0.0570   +188bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.43     0.61     0.83     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.95     1.13     1.31     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.24     0.25     0.28     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
   

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest,
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)
