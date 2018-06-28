CEE MARKETS-Crown gives up post-hike gains on global gloom, EU summit

* Crown eases, central bank rate hike impact fades fast * Global growth fears, EU summit maintain risk aversion * Forint hits new record low, keeping rates markets nervous (Recasts with new quotes, adding EU summit) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - The crown hit a nine-month low against the euro on Thursday as worries over global economic growth and a divisive European Union summit overshadowed Wednesday's interest rate hike by the Czech central bank (CNB). The hike proved just as inefficient in reversing currency weakness as last week's shift by Hungary's central bank (NBH) to less dovish rhetoric. Regional currencies, stocks and government bonds mostly eased, with Warsaw leading equity market falls. Its index fell 1.3 percent by 1259 GMT, driven by sliding bank stocks. Emerging market assets have been repriced due to fears that a global trade war can lead to economic slowdown outside the United States, with the dollar sucking away liquidity. Risk aversion was also fuelled in European markets by expectations for a divisive EU summit on Thursday and Friday, amid a crisis in the bloc's migration policy and in Germany's ruling coalition. "We see more (monetary policy) tightening than is widely-anticipated in Central and Eastern Europe over the next 18 months," Capital Economics said in a note. The Czech rate hike, the fourth since August 2017, temporarily helped the crown hit a record high against its regional peer, the forint and a 5-year high versus the zloty, and also regain some ground versus the euro. But it had reversed its course already on Wednesday, and on Thursday it fell in tandem with the forint and the zloty, to trade at 25.981 versus the euro at 1259 GMT, down 0.14 percent. Its weakness, which adds to inflation pressure, was a key factor behind Wednesday's CNB rate hike. But the hike has failed to lift the crown. It remains weaker than the 25.2 level predicted by the CNB for the second quarter. "The market is unsure about whether a rate hike now simply means one less later, or whether it should raise expectation about the 'terminal level' of rates by the end of the (CNB'S) forecast horizon," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. Dealers and analysts are wondering if the crown's weakness will push the bank into another hike at its next meeting in August. The forint set a new record low in early trade at 328.9 versus the euro. It rebounded to 328.7 later, but analysts and traders said it remained fragile. The NBH said last week that ultra-loose monetary conditions could not prevail until the end of its policy horizon, five to eight quarters. The rhetoric change was unable to stem the forint's fall. The NBH is the only central bank in the region which operates unconventional liquidity tools to keep monetary conditions loose, and it should shelve those programmes to reverse the forint fall, Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said. "The market probably does not believe that the Hungarian MPC (central bank) will readily make such a major shift without first being sufficiently 'tested'," she said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1459 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9810 25.9450 -0.14% -1.69% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 328.7000 328.0000 -0.21% -5.41% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3592 4.3515 -0.18% -4.19% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6580 4.6539 -0.09% +0.47% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3830 7.3825 -0.01% +0.64% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8800 118.0000 +0.10% +0.53% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1053.43 1051.720 +0.16% -2.29% 0 Budapest 35383.33 35587.46 -0.57% -10.14% Warsaw 2116.05 2143.25 -1.27% -14.02% Bucharest 7976.30 7940.99 +0.44% +2.87% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.06 883.79 +0.48% +10.13% > Zagreb 1811.70 1812.65 -0.05% -1.69% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.03 730.53 -0.07% -3.92% 5> Sofia 633.09 633.54 -0.07% -6.55% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1670 0.0790 +186bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6440 0.0470 +196bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2260 0.0240 +192bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6340 0.0050 +233bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5820 0.0550 +290bps +7bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2670 0.0410 +296bps +6bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 1.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.79 0.99 0.26 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Keith Weir)