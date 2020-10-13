CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 4-1/2 month low after COVID-19 curbs tightened

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The crown fell to its lowest levels since the end of May on Tuesday after the Czech government sharply tightened curbs to stop what is Europe's fastest spread of new coronavirus cases. Other assets in central Europe were mixed, with Hungary's forint creeping lower, down 0.3% at 358.87 to the euro at 0831 GMT, and Poland's zloty nudging up to 4.475 per euro. Both have gained over 1% since the start of October. But the crown has been falling as the number of COVID-19 cases spirals in the country and infections are spreading at Europe's fastest rate per capita. The crown dropped 0.6% to 27.35 per euro, its lowest since May 25. The Czech government late on Monday ordered bars, restaurants and clubs closed from Wednesday and shifted schools to distance learning. Public gatherings will also be limited to six people and alcohol consumption in public will be banned. On the Czech stock market, banking stocks and soft drink maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko were among the main fallers. While the new measures were not the full lockdown on businesses seen early in the pandemic, helping it get through the first wave with relatively low case numbers, they still caught some investors as being tougher than expected. Analysts expect the crown to remain on the defensive for now. "We still believe that the government will get the spread of the coronavirus under control and that the crown should make up some lost ground until year-end," Raiffeisen said. Raiffeisen said the Czechs have been "a canary in a coal mine" for the rest of the region, which is also experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Elsewhere on markets, Hungary's central bank on Tuesday offered to buy 10-, 15- and 20-year bonds from banks. The National Bank of Hungary modified the parameters of its asset purchase programme last week, raising the limit on its holdings in any bond series to 50% from 33% and extending the range of eligible assets to government-guaranteed debt securities. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1031 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.3500 27.1920 -0.58% -7.01% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 358.870 357.690 -0.33% -7.73% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4750 4.4764 +0.03% -4.88% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8730 4.8728 -0.00% -1.74% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5720 7.5703 -0.02% -1.67% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.470 117.570 +0.09% +0.09% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 866.49 870.270 -0.43% -22.33% 0 .BUX Budapest 33136.9 33097.0 +0.12% -28.09% 0 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1671.03 1683.21 -0.72% -22.28% > .BETI Buchares 8859.36 8887.41 -0.32% -11.20% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 835.37 834.62 +0.09% -9.77% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1614.87 1615.86 -0.06% -19.95% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 689.85 690.09 -0.03% -13.95% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 425.47 425.93 -0.11% -25.11% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0830 -0.0210 +081bp -2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.5580 -0.0500 +131bp -4bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.9640 -0.0300 +151bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.0210 -0.0130 +075bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.5140 -0.0190 +126bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.2710 -0.0210 +182bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.22 0.24 0.35 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.87 0.91 0.92 0.76 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.19 0.16 0.16 0.22 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Susan Fenton)